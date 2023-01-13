Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Marquette at Xavier odds, picks and predictions
The No. 23 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) battle the No. 11 Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0) Sunday. Tip from Cintas Center is set for noon ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Marquette vs. Xavierodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Allen leads Dunbar past Pickerington North 58-53
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Dunbar boys basketball rallied back to defeat Pickerington North 58-53 at the 20th annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational at Fairmont’s James S. Trent Arena on Saturday afternoon. Antone Allen led the Wolverines with 15 points, capped off with a monster, one-handed dunk in the second half. Dunbar improves to 11-3 […]
C.J. boys suffer first loss of season to Pace Academy
KETTERIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Chaminade Julienne saw its undefeated season come to an end on Saturday night with a 62-55 defeat against Pace Academy in boys basketball at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational at Fairmont HS. George Washington III led the Eagles with 26 points on the night, while his brother B.B. Washington, dropped […]
One shot in Dayton after early morning shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was injured after being shot in Dayton on Saturday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue in Dayton at 5:51 a.m. on Saturday. Police say one person was shot and CPR was performed. At this time, the condition of the […]
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
Woman’s body found in Dayton after fatal shooting
The woman was found deceased next to the Fortune Drive Thru located at 3528 West Third Street.
Man shot, transported to Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after he was shot Saturday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man being shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7.
1 transported to Miami Valley Hospital after car-truck crash on I-75 SB
DAYTON — One person was transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound Sunday morning. Dayton Police were called to Interstate 75 southbound near S Edwin C Moses Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m. after a Toyota Camry crashed into a box truck, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
cwcolumbus.com
Madison County man convicted of Easter murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Madison County jury convicted a man on charges of murder and felonious assault after a three-day trial. Zachary Warnock, 34, was arrested on April 17, 2022, after shots were fired from a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Alexandra Goins, of Sylvania, Ohio. The shooting occurred just...
2 people hospitalized following accident in Logan County
HUNTSVILLE — Two people are hospitalized following an accident in Logan County Friday afternoon, according to the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error. Troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash...
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting near Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — A person was shot near a Dayton apartment complex early Saturday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue at around 5:50 a.m. after a person was shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7. Medics performed...
Woman killed in Price Hill crash
Ms. Mary Hale, 64, was killed and another individual injured in automobile crash on Covedale Avenue on Friday.
peakofohio.com
Two arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake
Washington Township Police arrested two people, on multiple charges, Thursday afternoon from a traffic stop. The driver, Chad Johnson was found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. His passenger, Michelle Lundy of Piqua, was found in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles. She also had an...
