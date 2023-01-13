Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Update: Detectives Investigate Bank Robbery in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Bank of America in the 400 block of N. Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
wfmd.com
Police Searching For Suspect Of Bank Robbery In Montgomery County.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Gaithersburg, Md. (BW)- Montgomery County Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank Tuesday, January 17. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Bank of America in...
Young Teens Busted After Crashing Car Into Tree During Police Chase
Two young teens have been arrested after reportedly stealing a car in an armed carjacking in Prince George's County, police say. Two boys, aged 14 and 15, were caught by police after their victim called for help after being carjacked in the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, according to Prince George's County police.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Theft from Delivery Truck; Surveillance Footage Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a theft from a delivery vehicle that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives are releasing surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 12:08 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the 7500 block of Old Georgetown Road for the report of a theft from a delivery truck.
Caught In The Act: Copper Pipe Thief Captured On Camera During Montgomery County Burglary
Police say that a fast-thinking family member of a Montgomery County home was able to capture photos of a copper pipe thief on camera as he was fleeing the scene of a Montgomery County residence. The Montgomery County Department of Police released new photos of a residential burglary that happened...
Police: 2 teens arrested in armed Prince George's County carjacking
SUITLAND, Md. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking Tuesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland for the report of a carjacking, across from Suitland Tire shop.
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Armed Robbers Antagonizing Taxi Drivers Nabbed In Prince George's: Police
A trio of robbers antagonizing taxi drivers in recent months have been arrested in Prince George's County, police said. Omar Hernandez and Jose Linares-Hernandez, both 20, of Adelphi, along with a 15-year-old juvenile, robbed various independent taxi service drivers in Langley Park between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 12, county police said.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle in Bethesda; Victim Left Engine Running While Inside Store
Police are investigating an automobile theft that occurred Monday afternoon in Bethesda. According to MCPD, “On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 2:03 p.m., MCP officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy in the 6900 block of Arlington Rd. in Bethesda for the report of a stolen vehicle. The preliminary...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Bank Robbery in Gaithersburg
Police responded to a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon in Gaithersburg. According to MCPD, “Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 3:36 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Bank of America at 474 N. Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburgfor the report of a bank robbery that just occurred. The preliminary investigation...
arlnow.com
Another carjacking reported, this time in Crystal City
Two people were carjacked in Crystal City on Sunday night, the second carjacking reported in Arlington last week. It happened around 10 p.m. along the neighborhood’s 23rd Street S. restaurant row. At least one of the carjackers was armed, police said. “A patrol officer was flagged down by the...
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
fox5dc.com
Police discuss search for suspect who stole car with 5-year-old girl inside
Fairfax County police and D.C. police were able to reunite a 5-year-old girl with her family within an hour of the child being kidnapped during a carjacking. The child was ultimately discovered in D.C. unharmed but the suspect and the car remain missing. The incident took place over the weekend and FOX 5's Tisha Lewis is sharing new details that have been revealed by police.
fox5dc.com
Man found guilty of forcing way into Silver Spring apartment, killing man in front of family
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Montgomery County judge found 44-year-old Tremayne Dorsey guilty of forcing his way into a Silver Spring apartment where he shot and killed a man in front of his family. The shocking murder happened in November 2021 at an apartment on Treetop Drive. Officers say Dorsey...
Police Investigating Shots Fired in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating shots fired late Saturday night in the 6400 block of 4th Ave. At approximately 11:38 p.m. on January 14, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6400 block of 4th Ave. for reports of shots being fired, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. Three callers reported hearing four to five shots fired on 4th Ave. and Eastern Ave. Police searched on foot for suspects, potential victims, and casings without finding any.
NBC Washington
Homicide Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade at Southeast DC Apartment
A man accused of a homicide that resulted in a police barricade and a fire at a Southeast D.C. apartment Monday served time in connection with an arson that killed an infant in Prince George's County 30 years ago. The incident began Monday afternoon when homicide detectives were looking for...
Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Georgia Avenue Block Sees Two Shootings Over MLK Weekend
Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just days apart at the same intersection in Northwest D.C. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue near Morton Street NW at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, D.C. police said. The victim was taken to the...
Abducted Child Reunited With Family In Fairfax County After Being Taken With Stolen Car: Police
A scary scene played out in Fairfax County on Sunday night when a car thief stole a Honda that had a 5-year-old girl in the backseat, according to police.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike…
59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
