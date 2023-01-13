Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
THP trooper rescues owl in road
On Sunday, hundreds of people visited the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville for a free Martin Luther King Jr. tribute show. It’s a frosty cold start to Sunday with temperatures in the 20s, but feeling like the teens for many of us. Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft...
When is the Best Time to Visit Gatlinburg if You Want to Avoid Crowds?
If you're wanting a Smoky Mountain getaway, but don't want to deal with crowds, then a winter getaway is a must!. Many people in the Tri-State like to get away to the Smoky Mountains because you only have to hop in the car for about 5-6 hours to take in those gorgeous mountain views. Gatlinburg is the perfect distance to go for a whole week or just a long weekend getaway.
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
wvlt.tv
Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival
The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Alumni Marching Band returns to play at several games due to students being off during winter break. A release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office stated that a man was convicted in the rape of a 9-year-old girl Thursday.
Chilhowee Area Ministries to give out free food boxes on Saturday
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A religious outreach organization in Townsend said they will give people free boxes of food on Saturday, from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. Chilhowee Area Ministries said they will be giving away a box per family, and a maximum of two boxes per car on Saturday. The boxes will be available at the CHARM Backcountry Building, located at 8453 State Hwy. 73. They will not be giving out any early distributions, they said.
wvlt.tv
Sunshine builds in for the afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even with the sunshine, we’ll have a cold afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
The Daily South
We Found The Perfect 'Traincation' In Eastern Tennessee
Smoky Mountain Station in Pigeon Forge offers the ultimate getaway for train fanatics of any age—and there’s no ticket required. You may have traveled across the country on Amtrak, enjoyed a meal or a tour on a dinner train, or even stayed at the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel. But you’ve never had a locomotive experience like this one.
Offering kids to help support drug habit most common human trafficking scenario in region, expert says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee doesn’t look like what people might expect from popular media accounts — and the reality might be harder to stomach than the TV version. “In the work that we do that a lot of times substance abuse is the root of the ‘why,'” said Gabi […]
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The low-scoring fast-food restaurant is in Knoxville. The inspector checked off several critical health violations in his report.
wvlt.tv
Foster care report for Tennessee
After being revived from an overdose, Knoxville Fire Department officials said the man fled the scene, risking the lives of first responders in the parking lot. Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house.
wvlt.tv
Elvis festival in Pigeon Forge after death of Lisa Marie Presley
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than five Elvis impersonators will be taking part in the first annual Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival comes to the Biblical Times Dinner Theater in Pigeon Forge. More than 20 Elvis impersonators will participate in the three-day festival, and two rounds of competitions will determine...
familytravelgo.com
Anakeesta Everything you need to know about Gatlinburgs Mountaintop Amusement Park
Our family visited Anakeesta on New Years Eve December 31st 2022. This article contains information about Anakeesta and tips from our experiences. Anakeesta isn’t your typical amusement park. It’s a unique mountaintop attraction filled with all kinds of fun. They have something for everyone. Anakeesta means place of...
Greene County basement fire leaves 1 person dead
One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Greeneville home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.
wvlt.tv
Student hurt in school
Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house. The price tag on one of the most common grocery store purchases is hard to ignore - and it's being blamed on a bird flu spreading through chickens.
'I'm here representing' | Race Against Racism celebrates diversity in the community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The celebration kicked off and music was in the air at the Phyllis Wheatley Center for the Race Against Racism event on Saturday. For the 72-year-old great-grandmother Saundra Phillips, her race against injustice weighs heavy. She gave an example of when she was at the hospital.
Report: Knoxville among cities with worst life expectancy
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
WATE
Tornado damage in Jefferson County
Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
WKRN
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. Homicide investigation underway after...
Endangered alert issued for 19-year-old in Sevierville
An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
