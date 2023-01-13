Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first since...
Porterville Recorder
Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 4A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7)10-0972. 2. Waukee Northwes (2)12-1851. 3. Sioux City, East (1)12-0725. 4. Waukee11-2673. 5. Indianola11-1534.
Porterville Recorder
Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Porterville Recorder
Michigan Girls Prep Basketball Poll
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:. Division 1. SchoolRecordTotalPoints. 1. Detroit Renaissance (3)(9-0)71. 2. Farmington Hills Mercy(10-0)65. 2. West Bloomfield (2)(9-2)65. 4. Rockford(9-1)59. (tie) Flint Carman...
Comments / 0