Eddie Alvarez is not here for this foolishness. Over the weekend, Francis Ngannou officially entered free agency and was stripped of his UFC heavyweight title after he and the UFC were unable to come to terms on a new deal. Dana White announced the seismic shakeup at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference, and the UFC President almost immediately went on the offensive, saying Ngannou did not re-sign with the promotion because he “doesn’t want to take the risk.” It’s a well-worn tactic for White, one he has used countless times over the years with fighters who proved to be tough negotiators, and former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez isn’t having any of it.

2 DAYS AGO