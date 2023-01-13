ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daytime Happy-gram by Hurd Realty: Celebrating the Town of Jonesborough Utility Department

Amy takes us to Jonesborough for this month’s Happy-Gram with Hurd Realty! We celebrate the hard work of the Jonesborough Utility Department, as they worked extremely long hours to restore water service after the intense Winter cold during the Holidays caused several water line breaks and outages! A special THANK YOU to The Black Olive in Jonesborough for the pizzas, and to Auntie Ruth’s Donuts for their donations to this month’s Happy-Gram!
JONESBOROUGH, TN
