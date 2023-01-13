Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Ciryl Gane reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit, expects he will be tougher fight for Jon Jones
Ciryl Gane didn’t know Francis Ngannou was leaving the UFC when he posted a message on Twitter aimed at Jon Jones and a potential fight between them. Just a few days later, however, Gane got the news that he will face Jones at UFC 285 on March 4 to crown a new UFC heavyweight champion. The promotion was unable to come to terms with Ngannou on a new deal and released him from all contractual obligations, making him a free agent.
MMA Fighting
Dana White on Francis Ngannou not signing new UFC deal: ‘I think he doesn’t want to take the risk’
Francis Ngannou is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion, and in fact is no longer in the UFC. That’s according to UFC President Dana White, who on Saturday confirmed that the promotion failed to come to an agreement with Ngannou on a new contract after he fought out his previous deal with a win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. As a result, White said, Ngannou is officially a free agent with the UFC waiving all rights to match any other offers.
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira took Raquel Pennington fight because ‘I can’t wait my entire life’ for UFC champ Amanda Nunes
UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes only fought once in 2022, avenging a previous loss to Julianna Peña and re-claiming the bantamweight title. Fellow Brazilian talent Ketlen Vieira isn’t happy with her pace. Vieira won decisions over former titleholders Holly Holm and Miesha Tate in her most recent octagon...
MMA Fighting
Video: KSI, Salt Papi knockouts even more impressive from live Misfits Boxing 4 fan angles
KSI and Salt Papi had London’s Wembley Arena rocking after knocking out their opponents. Both social media stars scored impressive knockouts at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 4 event at Wembley Arena in London, with KSI making short work of pro gaming star FaZe Temperrr in the main event and Salt Papi picking up the finish of the night earlier with a left hand that took opponent Josh Brueckner clear off of his feet.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 set for UFC 286 in London
Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman run it back one more time at UFC 286. Edwards and Usman will clash in a trilogy fight with the welterweight title up for grabs, UFC President Dana White announced at the UFC Vegas 67 press conference on Saturday. UFC With UFC 286 takes place...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 67 predictions
Sean Strickland will make UFC history when he steps into the octagon on Saturday. Just a month ago, Strickland was standing across Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 to close out 2022, and now he’s set to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the light heavyweight main event of UFC Vegas 67 to open 2023 (up from both man’s usual class of middleweight due to Strickland replacing Kelvin Gastelum on less than a week’s notice). This marks just the second time ever that a fighter has headlined consecutive UFC shows — and no one has done it in as short a span as Strickland.
MMA Fighting
Raoni Barcelos thrilled with Umar Nurmagomedov bout at UFC Vegas 67: ‘My career can change with this fight’
Raoni Barcelos has high hopes for the aftermath of his UFC Vegas 67 clash with undefeated bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov, which goes down Saturday in Las Vegas. Barcelos, who won a decision over Trevin Jones in his latest UFC bout in October 2022, said on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca that he’s ready for the “Khabib-style” grappling the 26-year-old prospect brings to the table.
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr: Live round-by-round updates
KSI (1-0) will be competing in the third exhibition fight of his boxing career. He last competed this past August when he defeated two opponents in the same night via knockout. KSI Returns to Ring in London!. FaZe Temperrr (1-1) defeated Overtflow via first-round knockout in his last fight this...
MMA Fighting
Paul Felder explains why Jon Jones may be even better at heavyweight after likely getting complacent at 205 pounds
The long awaited return of Jon Jones might be the biggest question yet to be answered as the fight schedule for 2023 starts coming together. With the announcement that he’ll finally debut at heavyweight at UFC 285 on March 4, the longest reigning 205-pound champion in UFC history will embark on arguably his biggest challenge to date. Jones has documented for the better part of the last three years how he’s been systematically adding size to his body in order to deal with larger, stronger opponents that he’ll face at heavyweight.
MMA Fighting
Fighters react to Sean Strickland’s short-notice win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67
Sean Strickland shook off the doldrums of a decision loss at UFC Vegas 66 with an upset of Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67. Fighting on less than one week’s notice, Strickland still outpaced Imavov, wearing down the Russian fighter for a unanimous decision by scores of 49-46 twice and 48-47. This time, the judges were behind Strickland after a decision loss to one-time title challenger Jared Cannonier that he called a robbery.
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: What’s next for Francis Ngannou? Plus matches to make after UFC Vegas 67
While the UFC’s return to action seemed to coincide with a return to normalcy for the MMA community following a chaotic start to 2023, that all changed very quickly before Saturday came to an end as UFC President Dana White announced that Francis Ngannou was no longer the UFC heavyweight champion — nor a UFC fighter at all, for that matter — and that Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will fight for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
From ‘growing up on couches’ to fights at UFC Vegas 67: Coach explains lifelong bond between Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano
Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano always envisioned a time where they could compete on the same UFC card. On Saturday, they will do exactly that in back-to-back main card fights. Ige faces Damon Jackson in a pivotal featherweight matchup in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 67, while one fight earlier Soriano faces Roman Kopylov in a middleweight clash.
MMA Fighting
Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer: Francis Ngannou ‘made a mistake’ by not re-signing with UFC
Richard Schaefer doesn’t agree with Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed the promotion was unable to come to terms with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and would be cutting ties with “The Predator.” Instead, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will now fight former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the now-vacant heavyweight strap at UFC 285. As Jones’ current career advisor, Schaefer, the the longtime boxing promoter and former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke about the recent turn of events, suggesting that Ngannou made a mistake by not re-signing with the UFC.
MMA Fighting
Curtis Blaydes on Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane: ‘It wasn’t based off meritocracy and that’s not a news flash’
UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes expects to meet fast-rising title prospect Sergei Pavlovich with Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booked for UFC 285. Blaydes was once a possibility for Jones and got the former UFC light heavyweight champ’s attention by picking Stipe Miocic over “Bones” in a potential matchup. Now, he estimates he’s on a different path, and it’s not one based on his resume.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 67 bonuses: 4 win ‘Performance of the Night’ including ‘50k’ Dan Ige
There was no “Fight of the Night” awarded at UFC Vegas 67, and finishers picked up the slack with a quartet of “Performance of the Night” bonuses. Four fighters earned additional $50,000 checks for their wins on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, with co-main event fighter Dan Ige the highest placed on the fight card to capture a bonus.
MMA Fighting
UFC vet, PFL 2021 champion Antonio Carlos Junior cast for Big Brother Brasil
Antonio Carlos Junior is back on a major Brazilian network for a second appearance on a reality show, this time under a bigger spotlight. “Cara de Sapato” was announced on the celebrity cast of Big Brother Brasil 23, which starts Jan. 16 on Globo. BBB is the most watched reality show in the country for two decades. Recent seasons have amassed numbers around 414 million votes for a single elimination.
MMA Fighting
Aljamain Sterling ‘saddened’ by Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit: ‘Both sides of the party messed up’
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling hopes Francis Ngannou is able to find what he’s looking for in free agency, but he still can’t help but be a little disappointed with how the saga between the UFC and its now former heavyweight champ ultimately played out. “I’m actually saddened...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Deiveson Figueiredo, Richard Schaefer, and Eric Nicksick
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: News and notes from all the craziness of the UFC Vegas 67 weekend. 2...
