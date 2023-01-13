ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Call for pianos, CPR awareness and more around Sewickley

Free the Music PGH is an initiative founded by Hudson Colletti. It envisions public pianos throughout Pittsburgh to foster human connection through music, which has the potential to break down the barriers between us. In 2019, they placed three artist-designed pianos free to the public. The organization has reached terms with the Pittsburgh International Airport to place multiple pianos within their facilities and is looking for upright pianos in good condition. Upon inspection, Free the Music PGH will pick up and transport the pianos. For more information, email hcolletti@sewickley.org or call 412-773-0055.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Jan. 16, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Card party planned Wednesday in Apollo. St. James Parish, Apollo,...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Plum’s Andrew Claassen

For some families, high school sports have an incredible meaning beyond wins and losses. Many siblings get the opportunity to play alongside each other in their respective sports and work together. For Plum senior wrestler Andrew Claassen, both of his siblings wrestle as well — his sisters, Alaina and Addison....
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bridgeville welcomes senior living community

Some students of the former Washington Elementary School in Bridgeville will admit to sneak over to the candy store across the street. Today, the senior living community Halcyon of Bridgeville occupies the erstwhile academic building. And the candy store is no more, having been supplanted by Country Style Pizza. But...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Mt. Pleasant’s Sean Cain

When an athlete doesn’t start playing a sport seriously until his freshman year of high school, some would consider him “behind the eight ball.”. That was the case for Mt. Pleasant senior Sean Cain, who finished 6-9 his first season and 11-18 in his sophomore year, wrestling at 106 and 113 pounds.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum, Oakmont, Verona area happenings, week of Jan. 16, 2023

Friends of the Riverfront is working with Verona, Oakmont, Plum and Penn Hills to develop a safe, accessible and sustainable multi-purpose trail stretching from the Allegheny Riverfront in Verona, through Oakmont and Penn Hills along Plum Creek, to Boyce Park in Plum. The plan is being conducted by TransSystems. Initial...
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford looks to build off 4th-place finish at WCCA tournament

The sign of a good wrestling team is improvement throughout the season. First-year coach Travis McKillop is seeing that from his Penn-Trafford wrestlers. “We’re starting to get healthy, and some of our younger guys are improving,” McKillop said. “Things are progressing.”. Penn-Trafford finished fourth with 173 points...
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notes: Ligonier Valley rehires Siko as AD

When Ligonier Valley made the giant leap from District 6 to the WPIAL in 2020, Wesley Siko was the Rams’ athletic director and oversaw the move. But soon after, Siko left to become the AD at Ringgold. Two years later, he is back. Ligonier Valley rehired Siko following the...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills boys welcome challenge of physical section battles

Chris Giles is welcoming of the Penn Hils boys basketball team’s position in the black-and-blue division of WPIAL Class 5A. Only one team in Section 2 allows more than 51 points per game, while no team scores more than 60 points per game. The Indians are ready to dig...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley wide receiver Jakub Pickett recognized for strong senior season

Quaker Valley senior Jakub Pickett has made a name for himself on the football field. Opposing coaches and players have noticed. Pickett, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver/defensive back, repeated as a first-team all-conference selection on offense this year. “Jakub has many strengths as a football player,” QV coach Jason Cappa...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy soccer standouts pick up postseason honors

Four Quaker Valley athletes were named Section 4-2A boys soccer all-stars in 2022, led by player of the year Nick Allan, a junior defensive specialist. “I was very excited and humbled when I received the award,” Allan said, “because I know this is a big achievement and many great players have come through high school and achieved this award.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Remembrance is the thing': Owners of vintage, antique stores report big business

The rapid growth of Yesterday’s RAVE in Greensburg has been a surprise to co-owner Patty Wolfe. The store that specializes in antique and vintage items with 15 vendors in a renovated space at the former Schaller’s Bakery building on Highland Avenue opened in November 2021. As more sections of the building opened in the ensuing months, the number of vendors quickly increased.
GREENSBURG, PA

