FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Call for pianos, CPR awareness and more around Sewickley
Free the Music PGH is an initiative founded by Hudson Colletti. It envisions public pianos throughout Pittsburgh to foster human connection through music, which has the potential to break down the barriers between us. In 2019, they placed three artist-designed pianos free to the public. The organization has reached terms with the Pittsburgh International Airport to place multiple pianos within their facilities and is looking for upright pianos in good condition. Upon inspection, Free the Music PGH will pick up and transport the pianos. For more information, email hcolletti@sewickley.org or call 412-773-0055.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Friends of the Riverfront meeting, library events and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Friends of the Riverfront is working with Verona, Oakmont, Plum and Penn Hills to develop a safe, accessible and sustainable multi-purpose trail stretching from the Allegheny Riverfront in Verona, through Oakmont and Penn Hills along Plum Creek, to Boyce Park in Plum. The plan is being conducted by TransSystems. Initial...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 16, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Card party planned Wednesday in Apollo. St. James Parish, Apollo,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Popular food pop-up Fet Fisk eyeing restaurant in Bloomfield's former Lombardozzi space
The former Lombardozzi restaurant space in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood could be getting new life as the well-known food pop-up business Fet Fisk is eyeing the space for a bar, restaurant and event space. Fet Fisk has run a pop-up dinner business for the past few years, serving Scandinavian-inspired dinners...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Plum’s Andrew Claassen
For some families, high school sports have an incredible meaning beyond wins and losses. Many siblings get the opportunity to play alongside each other in their respective sports and work together. For Plum senior wrestler Andrew Claassen, both of his siblings wrestle as well — his sisters, Alaina and Addison....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bridgeville welcomes senior living community
Some students of the former Washington Elementary School in Bridgeville will admit to sneak over to the candy store across the street. Today, the senior living community Halcyon of Bridgeville occupies the erstwhile academic building. And the candy store is no more, having been supplanted by Country Style Pizza. But...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Mt. Pleasant’s Sean Cain
When an athlete doesn’t start playing a sport seriously until his freshman year of high school, some would consider him “behind the eight ball.”. That was the case for Mt. Pleasant senior Sean Cain, who finished 6-9 his first season and 11-18 in his sophomore year, wrestling at 106 and 113 pounds.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum, Oakmont, Verona area happenings, week of Jan. 16, 2023
Friends of the Riverfront is working with Verona, Oakmont, Plum and Penn Hills to develop a safe, accessible and sustainable multi-purpose trail stretching from the Allegheny Riverfront in Verona, through Oakmont and Penn Hills along Plum Creek, to Boyce Park in Plum. The plan is being conducted by TransSystems. Initial...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Hempfield grad Sarah Liberatore shines at Florida Tech
Sarah Liberatore decided to make the move from a Division I program to one playing in Division II. It looks like it was the right move for the former Hempfield standout. Liberatore had a career game last week for Florida Tech, a D-II school in Melbourne, Fla. A sophomore guard,...
Tribune-Review
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 17, 2023: Fayette County rivals to battle for 1st place
Rivalry Tuesday, the unofficial halfway point of section play in the 2023 season, has key midseason games everywhere in WPIAL boys basketball. None may be bigger though then the fight for first in Fayette County. Defending champion Laurel Highlands hosts Uniontown in a battle of 4-0 teams in Section 3-4A.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 13, 2023: North Hills’ Royce Parham beats buzzer; Bryce Epps breaks South Allegheny record
Royce Parham dropped a game-high 34 points and sank the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead North Hills to a 62-61 overtime victory over South Fayette in Section 4-5A boys basketball Friday night. Jake Pollaro added 13 points for North Hills (10-2, 4-0). Michael Plasko put up 29 points,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford looks to build off 4th-place finish at WCCA tournament
The sign of a good wrestling team is improvement throughout the season. First-year coach Travis McKillop is seeing that from his Penn-Trafford wrestlers. “We’re starting to get healthy, and some of our younger guys are improving,” McKillop said. “Things are progressing.”. Penn-Trafford finished fourth with 173 points...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notes: Ligonier Valley rehires Siko as AD
When Ligonier Valley made the giant leap from District 6 to the WPIAL in 2020, Wesley Siko was the Rams’ athletic director and oversaw the move. But soon after, Siko left to become the AD at Ringgold. Two years later, he is back. Ligonier Valley rehired Siko following the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills boys welcome challenge of physical section battles
Chris Giles is welcoming of the Penn Hils boys basketball team’s position in the black-and-blue division of WPIAL Class 5A. Only one team in Section 2 allows more than 51 points per game, while no team scores more than 60 points per game. The Indians are ready to dig...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley wide receiver Jakub Pickett recognized for strong senior season
Quaker Valley senior Jakub Pickett has made a name for himself on the football field. Opposing coaches and players have noticed. Pickett, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver/defensive back, repeated as a first-team all-conference selection on offense this year. “Jakub has many strengths as a football player,” QV coach Jason Cappa...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin’s Savannah Schneck impresses by returning to court after tearing left ACL twice
Savannah Schneck lost her sophomore and junior basketball seasons, and she never will get them back. She spent the better part of 19 months rehabbing an ACL that she tore, had repaired then tore again. Some players never recover from knee injuries like that. But Schneck isn’t some player. She...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After claiming 1st WPIAL title, Mt. Pleasant swimmers again off to strong start
Looking the part of an established vet, the swagger of promising swimmer Lily King was evident as she emerged from the Mt. Pleasant locker room and headed toward an exit. Just a sophomore, the 5-foot-11 King already is a Pennsylvania high school champion in three events. “She’s fast, and she...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy soccer standouts pick up postseason honors
Four Quaker Valley athletes were named Section 4-2A boys soccer all-stars in 2022, led by player of the year Nick Allan, a junior defensive specialist. “I was very excited and humbled when I received the award,” Allan said, “because I know this is a big achievement and many great players have come through high school and achieved this award.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Mya Morgan and Franklin Regional’s Juliano Marion
Claim to fame: Morgan has helped lead GCC (12-2, 4-0) to the No. 2 ranking in WPIAL Class 2A. She had 14 points and 14 rebounds and made all 14 of her free throws, in a 57-48 victory over No. 4 Clairton. In the previous game, she had 13 points in a 59-37 win over Berlin Brothersvalley.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Remembrance is the thing': Owners of vintage, antique stores report big business
The rapid growth of Yesterday’s RAVE in Greensburg has been a surprise to co-owner Patty Wolfe. The store that specializes in antique and vintage items with 15 vendors in a renovated space at the former Schaller’s Bakery building on Highland Avenue opened in November 2021. As more sections of the building opened in the ensuing months, the number of vendors quickly increased.
