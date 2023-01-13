Free the Music PGH is an initiative founded by Hudson Colletti. It envisions public pianos throughout Pittsburgh to foster human connection through music, which has the potential to break down the barriers between us. In 2019, they placed three artist-designed pianos free to the public. The organization has reached terms with the Pittsburgh International Airport to place multiple pianos within their facilities and is looking for upright pianos in good condition. Upon inspection, Free the Music PGH will pick up and transport the pianos. For more information, email hcolletti@sewickley.org or call 412-773-0055.

SEWICKLEY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO