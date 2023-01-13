Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot during carjacking on Bessemer Road
Birmingham Police responded to the scene of a shooting at the Chevron Gas Station at 1381 Bessemer Road. Police said someone carjacked a vehicle and shot a man in the chest. The injuries are considered life threatening. No information has been released on a suspect.
wbrc.com
BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a second homicide this weekend. Now, in the 100 block of 4th Avenue N. Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, BPD says multiple shot spotter alerts were activated in the area. An off-duty BPD officer working in the area...
wbrc.com
Person shot in apparent carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are reporting that a person was shot during what appears to have been a carjacking in the 1300 Block of Bessemer Road. Authorities say the victim is an adult male and sustained life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated as...
VCU: Murder Victim Was Killed Over Earlier “Domestic Altercation”
A man killed Saturday in Tuscaloosa was shot over a "domestic altercation" he had with the suspect's relative, investigators believe. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue Saturday around noon on reports of a shooting.
Tuscaloosa Police investigating apartment complex shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left a man dead. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy, officers arrived to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue just before noon on calls of a person shot inside an apartment. Police arrived and found a Terrence Knott […]
Franklin County woman arrested after newborn baby reportedly tests positive for meth and THC
A 26-year-old woman was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for chemical endangerment after her newborn baby reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine and THC.
Suspect in Custody After Predawn Shooting on Tuscaloosa Strip Sunday
Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip early Sunday morning. That's essentially all we know at 9:15 Sunday after Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit alerted local media to the incident. Kennedy said the VCU, Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama...
Deputies: Alabama boy confronted shotgun-wielding father with knife to protect sibling
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A northwestern Alabama man accused of pointing a shotgun at family members during an altercation was confronted by one of his children, who held a knife to protect his sibling, authorities said. Trenton Price, 32, of Russellville, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with...
Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
police1.com
Man claiming to have 'portal to Hell' charged with firing on Ala. deputies
CARBON HILL, Ala. — A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night. The victim will be identified after the family is notified. BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down. When officers arrived,...
UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff
A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
Alabama chiropractor charged after allegedly attempting to poison wife with lead-laced pills
An Alabama chiropractor charged for allegedly attempting to kill his estranged wife by poisoning her with pills laced with lead was released on bond last week.
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
Young male found shot to death in back yard of house in Birmingham’s Inglenook community
An investigation is underway after a young male was found shot to death in Birmingham’s Inglenook community. Several residents called 911 after hearing shots fired. They also reported a person down. The calls came in about 11:15 p.m. Saturday from the 5000 block of 43rd Street North, said Officer...
wbrc.com
Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene matter depicting a minor
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County man is in custody following an investigation brought on by a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. David Stephen West, 54, of Leeds, was arrested on Monday, January 9 and charged with ten counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years or age involved in obscene acts.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man killed, woman injured in shooting on 4th Avenue North
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham Sunday after two people were shot. Police say around 2:20 a.m. the Shot Spotter system was activated and an off-duty Birmingham officer who was working in the area heard shots in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. He...
Man wanted on federal gun and drug charges nabbed in Bessemer by U.S. Marshals
A Hueytown man is in custody on drug and gun charges after his capture by U.S. Marshals. Shawn Scott Jr. was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2022 on drug trafficking and gun possession, said U.S. Marshal Keely. Marshals searching for Scott were led Wednesday to the area...
