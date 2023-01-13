ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley Died In Medically Induced Coma After Family Signed 'Do-Not-Resuscitate' Order: Report

It's been confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley had been pronounced brain dead and was in a medically induced coma at the time of her passing. The Presley family made the difficult decision to sign a "do-not-resuscitate" order once doctors established the severity of her condition, and the 54-year-old tragically later suffered a second cardiac arrest leading to her death. As OK! previously reported, Presley was rushed to a Southern California hospital on Thursday, January 12, after she was found unresponsive in her Calabasas home by one of her housekeepers. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough — who she shared 33-year-old daughter Riley...
CALABASAS, CA

