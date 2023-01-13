Read full article on original website
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Sean Payton: Saints want mid-to-late first-round pick for me
The NFL head coaching carousel is in full swing and the most in-demand candidate is former New Orleans Saints head coach and current FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton, who will interview with multiple teams this week. Payton confirmed in a Monday appearance on "The Herd" that he is set...
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive,...
Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?
Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
NFL odds: Jaguars stun Chargers, one of the worst bad beats of all time and more
Down 27 points, and your quarterback threw four interceptions in the first half during an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game?. Not a problem for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars (+2.5 at FOX Bet) rallied for an improbable 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on...
Slow starts, double-digit deficits no problem for these Jags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trailing early? Yawn. Double-digit deficit late? Shrug. No hole seems too big for the Jacksonville Jaguars these days. The Comeback Cats clawed back from 27 points down to stun the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the opening round of the AFC playoffs. It was the latest come-from-behind victory for a Jacksonville team that’s grown accustomed to slow starts and frantic finishes.
Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel talk 49ers' playoff ambitions and Christian McCaffrey's versatility
Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel sits down with Charissa Thompson to talk about the San Francisco 49ers' playoff ambitions and how important Christian McCaffrey is to the offense. Williams and Samuels also talk about how big Brock Purdy has been to the 49ers.
'Daniel Jones played the game of his life' - Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the Giants' QB leading them to victory
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen talk about the amazing game the New York Giants got from their big players including Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The Giants handed the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season in one score games. The Vikings were previously 11-0 in one score games coming into tonight.
Jay Glazer on Geno Smith's future in Seattle and 49ers' DC DeMeco Ryans getting head coaching opportunities
Fox's Jay Glazer believes quarterback Geno Smith will resign with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason. San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans can now interview for head coaching positions in person this week.
Jim Harbaugh to remain coach at Michigan, school president announces
Jim Harbaugh will stay on as Michigan's head football coach, University of Michigan president Santa Ono announced Monday. Ono's statement comes after Harbaugh's name had been rumored as an NFL head coach candidate for the second straight offseason coaching cycle. Harbaugh reportedly interviewed with the Denver Broncos and was also connected to the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers openings.
Giants upset Vikings 31-24, Daniel Jones the real deal? | THE CARTON SHOW
And just as Craig Carton predicted, the New York Giants pulled off the upset in Wild Card Weekend, defeating the. Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and securing their first playoff win since SB XLVI. Daniel Jones was a big part of that win, completing 24 of his 35 passes, two of those being touchdowns. Craig Carton talks the highlights of the game, and decides how much of this loss was on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.
Nick foresees a Bucs win over Cowboys: 'Brady gets all the whistles' | What's Wright?
The Wild Card Weekend round wraps up tonight with Brady and the Bucs hosting Dak and the Cowboys. With bad quarterback play being a theme of the weekend Nick explains he likes the Bucs over the Cowboys. Nick believes both the Bucs and the Cowboys are upset that the Vikings fell to the Giants and force the winner of tonight’s game to go to San Francisco and face Brock Purdy in the Divisional round. Nick predicts three Tampa Bay drives extended by penalties, Brady gets all the whistles, and Dak makes a big mistake to get the Bucs to the next round of the playoffs.
Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says 'heart is with' team
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. “My heart is with my guys...
Why Miami Dolphins are headed for an uneasy offseason
Hard Rock Stadium might not feel like a safe space for the coming weeks. After how the Miami Dolphins finished their season — with the team losing six of its final seven games, including the wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday — ownership might consider making changes.
Bengals win expensive victory, Josh Allen's turnover woes continue | What's Wright?
The Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble recovery TD and will face the Buffalo Bills, who narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins. However, Nick Wright is concerned about Josh Allen's play, who continues to struggle with taking care of the football (threw two interceptions against the Dolphins). Watch as he explains why he is not convinced that Allen will lead Bills Mafia to the promise land.
NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs
It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
Trevor Lawrence celebrates Jaguars' wild comeback at Waffle House
Trevor Lawrence is still undefeated on Saturdays in the NFL, just like he was in high school and in college at Clemson. And after Lawrence overcame four first-half interceptions to lead the Jaguars to an epic 27-point comeback over the Chargers in their wild-card game, he and his entourage celebrated in one of the best ways possible.
Odell Beckham Jr. shouts out Saquon Barkley as Giants upset Vikings
Start spreading the news — the New York Giants are back. The Giants became the first road team to win in the 2022 NFL playoffs, taking down the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in an upset victory. It marked the playoff debuts for head coach Brian Daboll, quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, and the first playoff win for the Giants since their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots nearly 11 years ago.
Bills QB Josh Allen does just enough in chaotic win over Dolphins
It felt like a battle of ineptitude for most of the Buffalo Bills' 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round Sunday. Was it exhilarating? Sure. I'm exhausted. We are all exhausted. The game had every twist and turn. It ran just a few minutes short of four hours long. There were six touchdowns, seven turnovers (counting turnovers on downs) and 11 sacks. It was an absolute epic.
