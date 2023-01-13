Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Jaguars stun Chargers, one of the worst bad beats of all time and more
Down 27 points, and your quarterback threw four interceptions in the first half during an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game?. Not a problem for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars (+2.5 at FOX Bet) rallied for an improbable 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on...
FOX Sports
'Daniel Jones played the game of his life' - Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the Giants' QB leading them to victory
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen talk about the amazing game the New York Giants got from their big players including Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The Giants handed the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season in one score games. The Vikings were previously 11-0 in one score games coming into tonight.
FOX Sports
Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel talk 49ers' playoff ambitions and Christian McCaffrey's versatility
Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel sits down with Charissa Thompson to talk about the San Francisco 49ers' playoff ambitions and how important Christian McCaffrey is to the offense. Williams and Samuels also talk about how big Brock Purdy has been to the 49ers.
FOX Sports
Giants coach Daboll undaunted by 3rd meeting with Eagles
What Brian Daboll has done with the New York Giants this season is being labeled as a performance worthy of coach-of-the-year honors. In the New York City metropolitan area, Daboll is being compared to Bill Parcells, the coach who turned around the Giants in the 1980s and led them to their first two Super Bowl triumphs.
FOX Sports
Jay Glazer on Geno Smith's future in Seattle and 49ers' DC DeMeco Ryans getting head coaching opportunities
Fox's Jay Glazer believes quarterback Geno Smith will resign with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason. San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans can now interview for head coaching positions in person this week.
FOX Sports
Sean Payton: Saints want mid-to-late first-round pick for me
The NFL head coaching carousel is in full swing and the most in-demand candidate is former New Orleans Saints head coach and current FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton, who will interview with multiple teams this week. Payton, who reportedly interviewed with the Houston Texans on Monday, confirmed in an...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?
Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
FOX Sports
Why Miami Dolphins are headed for an uneasy offseason
Hard Rock Stadium might not feel like a safe space for the coming weeks. After how the Miami Dolphins finished their season — with the team losing six of its final seven games, including the wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday — ownership might consider making changes.
FOX Sports
Nick foresees a Bucs win over Cowboys: 'Brady gets all the whistles' | What's Wright?
The Wild Card Weekend round wraps up tonight with Brady and the Bucs hosting Dak and the Cowboys. With bad quarterback play being a theme of the weekend Nick explains he likes the Bucs over the Cowboys. Nick believes both the Bucs and the Cowboys are upset that the Vikings fell to the Giants and force the winner of tonight’s game to go to San Francisco and face Brock Purdy in the Divisional round. Nick predicts three Tampa Bay drives extended by penalties, Brady gets all the whistles, and Dak makes a big mistake to get the Bucs to the next round of the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Bengals win expensive victory, Josh Allen's turnover woes continue | What's Wright?
The Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble recovery TD and will face the Buffalo Bills, who narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins. However, Nick Wright is concerned about Josh Allen's play, who continues to struggle with taking care of the football (threw two interceptions against the Dolphins). Watch as he explains why he is not convinced that Allen will lead Bills Mafia to the promise land.
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt: Jim Harbaugh could be pushing Michigan to 'evolve' by flirting with NFL
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have won 25 of their past 28 games, beaten Ohio State in consecutive years and made the College Football Playoff back-to-back, so why is the head coach taking NFL interviews — again?. Shortly after Michigan lost to TCU in the College Football Playoff...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs
It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. shouts out Saquon Barkley as Giants upset Vikings
Start spreading the news — the New York Giants are back. The Giants became the first road team to win in the 2022 NFL playoffs, taking down the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in an upset victory. It marked the playoff debuts for head coach Brian Daboll, quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, and the first playoff win for the Giants since their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots nearly 11 years ago.
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence celebrates Jaguars' wild comeback at Waffle House
Trevor Lawrence is still undefeated on Saturdays in the NFL, just like he was in high school and in college at Clemson. And after Lawrence overcame four first-half interceptions to lead the Jaguars to an epic 27-point comeback over the Chargers in their wild-card game, he and his entourage celebrated in one of the best ways possible.
FOX Sports
Bills QB Josh Allen does just enough in chaotic win over Dolphins
It felt like a battle of ineptitude for most of the Buffalo Bills' 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round Sunday. Was it exhilarating? Sure. I'm exhausted. We are all exhausted. The game had every twist and turn. It ran just a few minutes short of four hours long. There were six touchdowns, seven turnovers (counting turnovers on downs) and 11 sacks. It was an absolute epic.
FOX Sports
Ja Morant throws down must-see dunk in Grizzlies' win over Pacers
Ja Morant is at it again. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar threw down a thunderous dunk in the third quarter of his team's 130-112 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The eye-popping dunk instantly became one of the most explosive highlights of the 2022-23 NBA season. Heading into Saturday's game...
