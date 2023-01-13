ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Aaron Wilson: DeMeco Ryans Is Leaning Towards Accepting Texans Interview

By Ryan Money
 5 days ago

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson joins the Sean Salisbury Show for his weekly visit to talk all things Texans and the NFL. The discussion was heavily focused on the Texans coaching search, and how former Texan and current 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans may actually accept the offer to interview for Texans head coach.

Enjoy this interview from the Sean Salisbury Show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwoyI_0kDu44vc00
Photo: Getty Images

SportsTalk 790 KBME

SportsTalk 790 KBME

Houston, TX
Houston's Home for Your Astros, Rockets, & Your Home Teams

 https://sportstalk790.iheart.com

