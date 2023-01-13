Aaron Wilson: DeMeco Ryans Is Leaning Towards Accepting Texans Interview

Aaron Wilson: DeMeco Ryans Is Leaning Towards Accepting The Texans Interview

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson joins the Sean Salisbury Show for his weekly visit to talk all things Texans and the NFL. The discussion was heavily focused on the Texans coaching search, and how former Texan and current 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans may actually accept the offer to interview for Texans head coach.

