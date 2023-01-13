Read full article on original website
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Fans React to Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wearing $120,000 Worth of Michael Jackson Memorabilia
Ye and Kim Kardashian bought Michael Jackson memorabilia for their oldest daughter, North West. Upon seeing North wearing these pieces, fans have shared mixed reactions.
'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama
Kim Kardashian is a tough cookie, and when it comes to protecting her children, she'll go to the ends of the earth for them — even if that means putting on a happy face in the wake of her public co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Kardashians star broke down crying while discussing how hard she's tried to shield her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — from their father's off-the-wall rants and the problems they have co-parenting before and after their lengthy divorce was finalized."I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will...
Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!
Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian “Hates” Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori According To Insider
According to insider sources, the reality TV mogul’s animosity towards Censori goes way back. When your past and your present overlap, sometimes it’s not as easy to reconcile as you might want. According to insider reports, Kim Kardashian has a strong dislike towards Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori. Moreover, she’s an architectural designer at Yeezy HQ who West married in a private ceremony.
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...
wegotthiscovered.com
What is Kanye West’s net worth going into 2023?
Formerly a multibillionaire, Ye‘s earnings have nosedived in concurrence with his reputation. He’s still one of the world’s richest musicians, but his rash of antisemitic comments have cut his net worth by roughly three-quarters. If he continues his poisonous rhetoric and continues to be punished by civil society, his valuation will likely fall even farther. Here’s what Ye’s net worth looks like as we approach 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Speak On Kanye: “He Stepped On A Landmine”
Fif questioned what Ye’s goal and purpose was with his anti-Semitic, White Lives Matter rhetoric. We’re closing out the week with a bang, thanks to Kanye West. This morning (January 13), rumors surfaced that West had remarried, setting social media on fire. The rapper reportedly wed Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, the woman he was recently seen with in Beverly Hills. While details regarding this rumored marriage continue to take over timelines, a clip of 50 Cent on Big Boy’s Neighborhood has also stolen attention.
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Kanye West Quietly Marries Another White Woman, Her Name Is Bianca Censori
Bianca Censori is an architectural designer at West’s Yeezy brand. The post Kanye West Quietly Marries Another White Woman, Her Name Is Bianca Censori appeared first on NewsOne.
thesource.com
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori In Private Wedding Ceremony
Kanye has been extremely quiet since he was “canceled” in November for his anti-Semitic remarks and praise for Hitler and the Nazis. Ye ducked off for a while, even his business partner was having trouble locating the rapper/fashion designer. However, it was recently discovered that Ye had gotten re-married, and was even spotted with a wedding ring and with his new wife at a restaurant.
netflixjunkie.com
In the Race of Being Rich, Kanye West Lost to a German Shephard Dog
Last year was not the year of Kanye West and the beginning of 2023 does not seem to be great for the rapper either. By the end of 2022, half of the companies for whom Ye was once a cash cow broke ties with him. And all of that was because of the rapper’s anti-semantic remarks which put him in trouble.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” (Feat. Jamie Foxx)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Kanye West has always been fucked up. When Kanye first arrived on the scene, his...
Uncle Murda Questions Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict, Says Saweetie Sounds Better on Mute and More on ‘Rap Up 2022′
Just in time for the new year, Uncle Murda is back with his controversial "Rap Up 2022," and this one will certainly raise plenty of eyebrows. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Uncle Murda delivered his end-of-the-year controversial song, "Rap Up 2022." On the 15-minute-long track, the Brooklyn rapper dissected some of the most newsworthy events of the past year.
Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Receipts of $20,000 Payment to Funeral Home for Big Scarr
Gucci's Mane's wife has posted receipts showing a $20,000 payment to Big Scarr's funeral home after the 1017 boss was accused of taking back his initial offer to cover the late Memphis rapper's burial costs. On Monday (Jan. 9), Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, hit up her Instagram Story...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West MARRIES Bianca Censori, Yeezy Employee Who Resembles His Ex!
Recently, people have spotted Kanye West with a mystery woman — one who at times resembles Kim Kardashian to a startling degree. This isn’t his first time with a Kim doppelganger. And no, her recent switch to a blonde bob doesn’t mask the similarities. Now, it turns...
LO Down: Kanye West Allegedy Is Married To Former Yeezy Brand Architect
Gotcha! Rumor has it that Ye’ formally known as Kanye West has officially moved on from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. the former couple have only been divorced officially for two months. Fans were initially worried about the safety of Kanye due to him being missing in action on social media over the past few weeks. […]
People Jokingly Think Gunna Is Working at Crocs Store After Allegedly Snitching
Last week, a viral TikTok video has people jokingly thinking that Gunna is working at a Crocs store after he allegedly snitched on Young Thug. Last Tuesday (Jan. 3), fans on social media started poking fun at Gunna after a TikTok video surfaced of a person who looks similar to the YSL rapper is filmed working at a Crocs store. In the clip, posted by user @Stoneyy34 on Dec. 24, 2022, a salesperson who looks like Gunna from a distance is working behind the counter at the Crocs store.
webnewsobserver.com
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West shows her mini mall in the backyard
The netizens recently caught a glimpse of Kim Kardashian’s backyard, and it truly looks like a dream! The same was posted by the SKIMS founder’s nine-year-old daughter North West on Monday. The video reveals a number of unique kid-sized stores in a little mall setup that is too adorable to skip watching. Talking about North, she plays in the little stores with her best friend Ryan Romulus. Both of them could also be heard lip-syncing along to some sound about the imagery “mall haul” as the two kids explore the shops.
XXL Mag
