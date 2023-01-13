ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl.  Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC.  ...
ATLANTA, GA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
97.3 ESPN

Eagles vs Giants Divisional Game Time Announced

With the New York Giants win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Eagles officially have their opponent for the Divisional round. The NFC East foes will meet for the third time this season at Lincoln Financial Field. First, the NFL Divisional round kicks off on Saturday with the Jacksonville...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) active as backup versus Buffalo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) is active for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Bridgewater has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Sunday's clash with the Bills. He will operate as a backup with Skylar Thompson starting for the Dolphins. Thompson's...
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) listed as probable for Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets listed Jamal Murray (ankle) as probable on their injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray should be able to suit up for Tuesday's game despite his ankle injury, as he has done in each of the Nuggets' past two contests. Our models...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Commanders Sale Update

It doesn't look like Jeff Bezos is going to submit a bid to buy the Washington Commanders.  According to Front Office Sports, Bezos has yet to submit a formal bid for the team. It didn't come in before the first-round deadline.  Some may think this could lead to there not being a sale, ...
LANDOVER, MD
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Prince will be available after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 23.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Prince to produce 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo was initially expected to return to the court this afternoon as the Bucks take on the Pacers, but the star will instead now miss a third straight game. He does seem close to returning, but it won't happen today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Cowboys at Buccaneers

Wild Card Weekend wraps up Monday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. Where can we find betting value in this one at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFIre's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, which yardage bets stand out, and his favorite touchdown bets of the night.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) out for Monday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) will not play in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones appears to be on the mend as he recovers from a back injury, but he'll miss a third straight game as the Pelicans take on the Cavaliers this afternoon. Dyson Daniels has covered for Jones in New Orleans' starting lineup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Friday 1/13/23

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Playoff Schedule Announcement

The rest of the NFL's playoff schedule is officially set. While one game remains in the Wild Card round, with the Cowboys set to play at the Buccaneers on Monday, the rest of the playoff schedule has been finalized. The NFL announced the updated playoff schedule on Sunday evening. Here's the full ...
MISSOURI STATE
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (quad) questionable Monday for Miami

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with a left quadriceps strain, which is why he's missed the last week of games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Martin plays, Haywood Highsmith could revert to the bench.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy’s net worth in 2023

Mike McCarthy is a great NFL coach who is proving it season after season. Having led an NFL team to a Super Bowl victory once in his career (the 2010 Green Bay Packers), McCarthy missed the postseason just five times in his 16-year tenure in the NFL. While he is leading the Dallas Cowboys now, his tenure coaching the Packers is the most famous part of his NFL story. Now that the veteran coach has taken the Cowboys into the playoffs and a wild card matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, let’s look at Mike McCarthy’s net worth in 2023.
WISCONSIN STATE
numberfire.com

Isaiah Jackson headed to Indiana's bench Monday

The Indiana Pacers did not list Isaiah Jackson in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jackson will move back to the Pacers' bench Monday with Myles Turner (back) returning to the lineup. Our models project Jackson, who has a $4,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 19.8...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
qcnews.com

Cowboys OC set to interview for HC vacancy

The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card. The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card.
CHARLOTTE, NC

