Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC. ...
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Eagles vs Giants Divisional Game Time Announced
With the New York Giants win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Eagles officially have their opponent for the Divisional round. The NFC East foes will meet for the third time this season at Lincoln Financial Field. First, the NFL Divisional round kicks off on Saturday with the Jacksonville...
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) active as backup versus Buffalo
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) is active for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Bridgewater has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Sunday's clash with the Bills. He will operate as a backup with Skylar Thompson starting for the Dolphins. Thompson's...
Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) listed as probable for Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Jamal Murray (ankle) as probable on their injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray should be able to suit up for Tuesday's game despite his ankle injury, as he has done in each of the Nuggets' past two contests. Our models...
NFL World Reacts To The Commanders Sale Update
It doesn't look like Jeff Bezos is going to submit a bid to buy the Washington Commanders. According to Front Office Sports, Bezos has yet to submit a formal bid for the team. It didn't come in before the first-round deadline. Some may think this could lead to there not being a sale, ...
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Prince will be available after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 23.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Prince to produce 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) starting Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (back) will start in Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner missed the Pacers' last three games, but is back in the lineup today against the Bucks. Isaiah Jackson will move to the bench. Turner has a $7,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play Monday
The Milwaukee Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo was initially expected to return to the court this afternoon as the Bucks take on the Pacers, but the star will instead now miss a third straight game. He does seem close to returning, but it won't happen today.
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Cowboys at Buccaneers
Wild Card Weekend wraps up Monday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. Where can we find betting value in this one at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFIre's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, which yardage bets stand out, and his favorite touchdown bets of the night.
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) out for Monday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) will not play in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones appears to be on the mend as he recovers from a back injury, but he'll miss a third straight game as the Pelicans take on the Cavaliers this afternoon. Dyson Daniels has covered for Jones in New Orleans' starting lineup.
DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Friday 1/13/23
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
NFL World Reacts To The Playoff Schedule Announcement
The rest of the NFL's playoff schedule is officially set. While one game remains in the Wild Card round, with the Cowboys set to play at the Buccaneers on Monday, the rest of the playoff schedule has been finalized. The NFL announced the updated playoff schedule on Sunday evening. Here's the full ...
Caleb Martin (quad) questionable Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with a left quadriceps strain, which is why he's missed the last week of games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Martin plays, Haywood Highsmith could revert to the bench.
Mike McCarthy’s net worth in 2023
Mike McCarthy is a great NFL coach who is proving it season after season. Having led an NFL team to a Super Bowl victory once in his career (the 2010 Green Bay Packers), McCarthy missed the postseason just five times in his 16-year tenure in the NFL. While he is leading the Dallas Cowboys now, his tenure coaching the Packers is the most famous part of his NFL story. Now that the veteran coach has taken the Cowboys into the playoffs and a wild card matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, let’s look at Mike McCarthy’s net worth in 2023.
Isaiah Jackson headed to Indiana's bench Monday
The Indiana Pacers did not list Isaiah Jackson in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jackson will move back to the Pacers' bench Monday with Myles Turner (back) returning to the lineup. Our models project Jackson, who has a $4,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 19.8...
Cowboys OC set to interview for HC vacancy
The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card. The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card.
