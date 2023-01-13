Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
numberfire.com
Christian Wood (ankle) available for Dallas Sunday night
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood will play Sunday in the team's game agianst the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood missed time recently due to a sprained right ankle. However, despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been cleared for active duty to close out the week. With Tim Hardaway Jr. sidelined, Wood will likely slide right into the vacated starting spot.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) active as backup versus Buffalo
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) is active for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Bridgewater has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Sunday's clash with the Bills. He will operate as a backup with Skylar Thompson starting for the Dolphins. Thompson's...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Cowboys at Buccaneers
Wild Card Weekend wraps up Monday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. Where can we find betting value in this one at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFIre's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, which yardage bets stand out, and his favorite touchdown bets of the night.
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (hip) starting for Suns Monday; Duane Washington Jr. to play off bench
The Phoenix Suns listed Landry Shamet (hip) as a starter for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Shamet missed the last three games with a hip injury, but will start against the Grizzlies tonight while Duane Washington Jr. plays off the bench. Shamet has a $5,600 salary on FanDuel and...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) available for Timberwolves on Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Edwards is dealing with left hip soreness, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) listed as probable for Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Jamal Murray (ankle) as probable on their injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray should be able to suit up for Tuesday's game despite his ankle injury, as he has done in each of the Nuggets' past two contests. Our models...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (ankle) questionable for Nuggets Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Bones Hyland (ankle) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hyland suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him during Sunday's win over the Orlando Magic, but it looks like he has a shot to suit up for tomorrow's game against the Blazers. Our...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (hip) cleared to play versus Suns Monday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip) will play in Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Morant was questionable heading into today's game due to a hip injury, but he will still suit up against the Suns. Morant has a $10,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 45.3...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful for Charlotte's Monday matchup
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward is unlikely to face his former team after he missed six games with left hamstring soreness. In a challenging spot against a Boston team ranked sixth in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should see more minutes on Monday if Hayward is out.
numberfire.com
Zach LaVine (hand) available for Bulls Sunday afternoon
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. LaVine is dealing wtih a right hand contusion. However, as the probable tag suggested, he was never in real danger of sitting out to close out the week. Our models project LaVine for...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) starting Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (back) will start in Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner missed the Pacers' last three games, but is back in the lineup today against the Bucks. Isaiah Jackson will move to the bench. Turner has a $7,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (illness) available for Saturday's game versus Cleveland
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anderson will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Anderson to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Anderson's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Clipper list Marcus Morris (knee) as doubtful on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Houston Rockets. Morris' availability is currently in doubt after the veteran suffered a left knee contusion. Expect Robert Covington to play more minutes versus a Houston team ranked 28th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
numberfire.com
Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) ruled out Sunday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Doncic is dealing with left ankle soreness. He entered the day with a questionable tag, and now, he has been ruled out of action for Sunday's contest. With Doncic sidelined, Spencer Dinwiddie will likely serve as the team's point guard, and Frank Ntilikina and Davis Bertans should see more work on the wing.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Prince will be available after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 23.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Prince to produce 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
