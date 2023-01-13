ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newsnationnow.com

New day, new scandal: More allegations for embattled Rep. Santos

(NewsNation) — Scandal after scandal, lie after lie, just when you think embattled New York Rep. George Santos’ case can’t get any more bizarre, we learn something new. New reporting today detailed an allegation that Santos worked and raised money for a Ponzi-like investment scheme in 2020, duping at least one person into making a six-figure investment.
