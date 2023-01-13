NEWBERRY – Newberry College star running back, Mario Anderson, has officially transferred out of Newberry College and committed to the University of South Carolina. In spite of the success that Newberry’s football team achieved in the 2022 season, Anderson is taking his talents to Columbia for the 2023 season. The running back from Summerville ran for over 3,300 yards during his three-year tenure with the wolves. In 2022 alone, he rushed for 1,560 yards and 19 touchdowns on 211 carries, making him instrumental in the impressive season that Newberry has boasted.

