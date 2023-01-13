Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
The Columbia Urban League host annual MLK breakfast
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a day full of MLK celebrations and events, a local non-profit kicked the morning off with a breakfast program. Dozens turned out for the Columbia Urban League’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Keeping The Legacy Alive Breakfast. The Columbia Urban League brought...
wach.com
South Carolina still AP No. 1 for 30th consecutive week
(WACH) - For the 30th consecutive week, South Carolina Women's Basketball came in at No. 1 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll. The Gamecocks (18-0, 6-0) remained perfect on the season after a revenge week. The Gamecocks snagging wins over the two teams that beat them last year: Kentucky and...
wach.com
Local leaders read books to children on MLK Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — You’re never too young to learn about what Dr. Martin Luther King stood for. That's the lesson local leaders were teaching to children on this holiday. At Ed-venture Children’s Museum Monday, Columbia and Richland County leaders read a book called Friends to local...
wach.com
SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina NAACP hosted its yearly King Day at the Dome event Monday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was the keynote speaker for this year's event. The Day began with a church service at Zion Baptist Church, where leaders during the civil rights...
wach.com
Columbia Museum offers free admission to public on MLK Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Museum of Art will offer free admission to all visitors on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Guests are encouraged to come out and enjoy two events dedicated to celebrating Dr. King Jr's life and legacy. Those events are FAAAC presents A Storytelling Celebration and The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis.
Restaurant Week happening now in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This weekend marks the first weekend of Restaurant Week in Columbia, and local restaurants like the Vineyard on Hampton Street are hoping for the best. Vineyard on Hampton has participated in Restaurant Week for almost 30 years, and every year, managing partner Jonathan Lopez says it brings a helpful boost.
wach.com
USC honors MLK with it's monthly Service Saturday
This weekend the life of Martin Luther king Jr is being remembered all across the country and right here in Columbia. Nearly a hundred students got up bright and early Saturday morning for their monthly service. This group called Service Saturday gets together one weekend each month to give back to local nonprofits in the area, but this week meant a little more.
Mario Anderson transfers to USC
NEWBERRY – Newberry College star running back, Mario Anderson, has officially transferred out of Newberry College and committed to the University of South Carolina. In spite of the success that Newberry’s football team achieved in the 2022 season, Anderson is taking his talents to Columbia for the 2023 season. The running back from Summerville ran for over 3,300 yards during his three-year tenure with the wolves. In 2022 alone, he rushed for 1,560 yards and 19 touchdowns on 211 carries, making him instrumental in the impressive season that Newberry has boasted.
wach.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
wach.com
Gamecocks overcome early battle, blow past Mizzou
After a back and forth opening quarter, No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball settled in and sprinted past visiting Missouri en route to an 81-50 home victory over the Tigers. The victory marks the Gamecocks' second straight over the only two teams that beat them last season: Kentucky and Mizzou.
Centre Daily
USC topples No. 2 Stanford, its first vs Cardinal since 2014
Destiny Littleton scored 18 points with six assists as Southern California pulled off a program-defining victory Sunday with a 55-46 upset victory over No. 2 Stanford. Okako Adika scored 11 points with 11 rebounds, while Taylor Bigby and Kayla Williams added nine points each as the Trojans set the tone with their defense and held on late to end a 14-game losing streak against the Cardinal, who had won 51 straight against unranked opponents.
This South Carolina city named 2nd best for job opportunities by WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Searching for jobs can be a tough process even in the best of times. But South Carolina's capital city apparently has quite a few opportunities available - enough to receive a national ranking. According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Columbia, South Carolina ranks second for...
WIS-TV
MLK Day 2023, the Midlands remembers Dr. King
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands reflected and remembered the life and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Organizations across the region held events through the weekend leading up to the holiday. Monday morning at 8 a.m. the Columbia Urban League held its 25th annual Dr. Martin...
coladaily.com
Ernest A. Finney, Jr. Cultural Arts Center hosts first pop-up market Saturday
The Ernest A. Finney, Jr. Cultural Arts Center has found a home in a 1940’s airplane hangar building. Located in the Robert Mills District, the center will have its first pop-up artists’ market on Saturday. “For the past year, we have been meeting and discussing how to transform...
abccolumbia.com
Repair work continues at Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Work continues at the Colony Apartments after residents were evacuated the week after Christmas due to lack of heat and water. Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say gas leaks were discovered at the apartments. Officials say 39 apartments are still being assessed while 254 have been...
wach.com
Another chance of seeing 70 degrees as rain chances build this week
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- After a freezing start to Sunday, temperatures will push up above 70 degrees in the week ahead. It was a brutal start to Sunday as temperatures still tumbled after last week's cold front. Most areas dipped down to the mid 20s. There is still one more...
Rowesville, January 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Calhoun County High School basketball team will have a game with Bethune-Bowman Middle-High School on January 14, 2023, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Erica Campbell, Patti LaBelle Among New Honorary Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncM4MYueYu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link In celebration of their 115th Founders’ Day, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®️ welcomed four trailblazing women into their sisterhood as honorary members. This year’s honorary inductees include Grammy-winning gospel artist and nationally-syndicated radio host Erica Campbell, America’s most-decorated Track & Field Olympian Allyson Felix, Grammy-winning soul artist and NY Times best-selling author Patti LaBelle, and trailblazing […]
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WIS-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3. Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed...
Comments / 0