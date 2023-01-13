ECSO searching for suspect in Boot Barn theft



ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to ECSO, on January 4, deputies were dispatched to Boot Barn on NW Loop 338 where employees told them that an unknown man entered the store and picked up three pairs of Ariat jeans and four shirts. Employees said they asked the man if he would like to leave his items at the counter while he continued to browse; the suspect declined the offer. He then continued browsing for a while and then ran out of the store with the items without paying, employees said. The suspect then left the store in a black 4-door Toyota.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Investigator Martinez at 432-335-3050 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-E0060. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

