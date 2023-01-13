ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

claytoncrescent.org

Ex-MARTA official claims $160M Clayton shortfall

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s David Wickert reports that a former MARTA official says revenues for Clayton County’s MARTA expansion—including Bus Rapid Transit—is short by $160 million and that other MARTA project revenue shortfalls total more than a billion dollars. The story broke after former MARTA Deputy General...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy celebrated at Georgia Capitol as leaders say the dream not yet fulfilled

A who’s who of Georgia leaders paid tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in downtown Atlanta Friday, not far from the boyhood home of the civil rights icon. State officials and members of King’s family attended Georgia’s 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Service held at the state Capitol. State offices are closed Monday for the holiday honoring the activist, who would have turned 94 on Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
beckersasc.com

Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement

Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
HipHopDX.com

YSL RICO Trial: Unnamed Defendant Accused Of Smuggling Weed Into Jail

YSL’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case has taken another turn after one of the defendants allegedly attempted to smuggle weed into the Fulton County Jail. According to reporter Jozsef Papp, who is covering the trial for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville paused the jury...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Talk Pride, Legacy, and Racial Tension on MLK Day

Each year — the third Monday in the month of January — marks the federal holiday recognizing the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his nonviolent campaign to end racial segregation in the United States during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. One of the most...
ATLANTA, GA

