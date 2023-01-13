ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Say These Sheets Make Them Feel Like They're Sleeping ‘In a Pocket of Air’ & They're Perfect for Even the Thickest Mattresses

By Louisa Ballhaus
 5 days ago
On the endless hunt for a great night’s sleep, one of the best things you can do for yourself is investing in sheets so cozy , you’ll feel like you’re floating away when you lie down. The second best thing you can do is make sure that those sheets fit properly — no wrestling with a bottom sheet that barely covers that final corner, or playing tug-of-war with a partner over the top sheet at night. Big Blanket Co , famous for their giant, cozy blankets , now has a line of bedsheets that brings that giant blanket feeling to every layer of your bedding experience, and shoppers are raving about both how well these sheets fit even the thickest mattress and how luxuriously soft they are to lie down on.

One reviewer attests that these Big Blanket Sateen Dream sheets “fit the mattress better than anything I’ve purchased in the store and online,” and several reviewers rave about how the oversize top sheets mean even their pets can join them comfortably without taking up the whole sheet for themselves.

“No more wimpy top sheet balled up between my husband and I,” another shopper writes. “These are soft and warm and stay put.” Another five-star review simply says these sheets are “the best I’ve ever had.”

A full set of Sateen Dream sheets from Big Blanket Co includes one flat sheet and one fitted sheet, both 25 percent larger than standard sizing and made from 100 percent cotton and 300 count sateen weave.

Sateen Dream Sheets $179 Buy now

Build out your matching sheet set with a Sateen Dream duvet cover , sized to fit Big Blanket Co’s Big Duvet and wrap you in their signature giant blanket feeling.

Sateen Dream Duvet Cover $179 Buy now

Don’t forget about your pillowcases! Complete the full bedding experience with a set of Sateen Dream pillowcases for just $39, sized to fit your biggest king size pillows and hailed by reviewers as soft, silky, and durable.

Sateen Dream Pillowcases $39 Buy now

If you’ve been looking for sheets that feel light as air and are big enough for your whole family to roll around in, Big Blanket Co has the best products on the market with these oversized and super-soft sheet sets. No matter what size mattress you’re working with, these sheets will make you feel like you’re swimming through an endless sea of silky sheets in the best possible way.

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

