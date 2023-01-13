ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Bryan Kohberger’s Facial Cuts Are From a Bad Shave: Sheriff

The local sheriff in Moscow, Idaho, has an explanation for why Bryan Kohberger’s face was riddled with cuts at his last court date: He just had a bad shave! Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles confirmed the botched shave in a text message to The Daily Beast on Thursday shortly after the alleged killer exited court, where a judge determined his preliminary hearing won’t be held until June 26. Skiles would not say what type of razor Kohberger has access to in jail or whether the 28-year-old is on suicide watch. Kohberger is being held without bail for the grisly slaying of four University of Idaho students in November.
roaringbengals.com

Headway made in the Idaho murder trial

Following days of surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders took place in the early morning of Nov. 13 at a residential building near the University of Idaho...
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
New York Post

Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know

Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
