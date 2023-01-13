Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's 'sick social experiment' examined by experts: 'Mind-blowing'
Dr. Phil and a panel of experts ranging from an attorney to a former FBI special agent theorized about the grim evidence presented against the suspect of the Idaho murders.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney believes evidence could be 'attacked'
Pennsylvania defense attorney Jason LaBar, who represented Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, believes evidence mentioned in an affidavit could be "attacked" in court.
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
Daily Beast
Bryan Kohberger’s Facial Cuts Are From a Bad Shave: Sheriff
The local sheriff in Moscow, Idaho, has an explanation for why Bryan Kohberger’s face was riddled with cuts at his last court date: He just had a bad shave! Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles confirmed the botched shave in a text message to The Daily Beast on Thursday shortly after the alleged killer exited court, where a judge determined his preliminary hearing won’t be held until June 26. Skiles would not say what type of razor Kohberger has access to in jail or whether the 28-year-old is on suicide watch. Kohberger is being held without bail for the grisly slaying of four University of Idaho students in November.
A subdued Bryan Kohberger waived his right to speedy court appearance at second hearing in Idaho murders case
Kohberger's former lawyer has said he doesn't think the accused murderer can get a fair trial in Moscow, Idaho.
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves seen talking to cops 3 months before murders
Slain college student Kaylee Goncalves was captured on video speaking to police about a noise complaint at her home -- three months before she and three others were murdered there.
UPDATE: Semi driver says he was avoiding cat before crashing near Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. – UPDATE: Authorities have updated the information on the inestigation. They said it appeared there was no second vehicle involved in the semi crash. They said the driver of the semi swerved to avoid a cat in the road, overcorrected and lost control of the semi. When it tipped, it punctured a hole in the side of the...
roaringbengals.com
Headway made in the Idaho murder trial
Following days of surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders took place in the early morning of Nov. 13 at a residential building near the University of Idaho...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details
(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s grad program had access to ‘crime lab’ with camera streams: insider
Bryan Kohberger's Ph.D. program at WSU maintains access to a "crime lab" database of bodycam videos and live streams from security cameras, a source says.
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger apparently called himself a pacifist in Soundcloud rap from 2011
Bryan Kohberger, charged with the Idaho murders, apparently posted a rap to Soundcloud that addresses remaining pacifist to avoid a "bloody fist."
Bryan Kohberger arrest: Flight records show Pennsylvania police plane circled home for hours after capture
A playback of air traffic data shows a Pennsylvania police plane circling the home of alleged killer Bryan Kohberger's parents from 4:02 a.m. to 6:22 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
NBC News
University of Idaho Student Speaks with Dateline About Murder Investigation
Martha, a University of Idaho student who was friends with Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, tells Dateline that one of the “toughest” things during the murder investigation has been dealing with internet sleuths on social media. More this Friday at 9/8c.Jan. 10, 2023.
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know
Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
KLEWTV
Idaho Gov. Brad Little visits Lewiston to talk about 2023 legislative priorities
Leading the charge of Gov. Brad Little's proposed investments into education is the Idaho Launch Scholarship. "Literally for $8,500, kids here in the region can get their associates degree," Gov. Little said. That $8,500 goes to Idaho high school seniors to go towards an Idaho university, community college, technical or...
KIMA TV
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
