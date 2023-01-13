A Union Pacific train derailed in the Feather River Canyon over the holiday weekend, but the remote area and the Highway 70 closure, is making it difficult to access. According to Plumas County’s Office of Emergency Services, seven cars carrying grain flipped on their sides and the engine is also off the track but is upright. A Union Pacific spokesman said it was able to rescue its crew, but is still working on the derailed cars.

