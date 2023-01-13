ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Yardbarker

Sixers travel to Utah to take on the Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Utah to face the Jazz in the first game of a five-game road trip. After dropping their last game against the Thunder on Thursday, the Sixers are looking to get back in the win column. Game Details. Who: Philadelphia 76ers (25-16) at Utah Jazz (22-23)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Centre Daily

How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Nikola Jokic drains step-back 3 game-winner, Nuggets top Magic

It’s what Nikola Jokic does. On a night the Nuggets were sloppy in the second half and almost gave a game away a 15-point halftime lead, Nikola Jokic bailed them out with a step-back 3 game-winner on a busted play. It’s good to have Jokic on your team.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

"All of his teammates are out!" - Richard Jefferson makes an argument for why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP over Nikola Jokic

​​Debates about who the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) are always fun and tend to heat up as the regular season marches toward its conclusion. This season is no different, as contenders for the 2022-23 MVP award have started to make their case. Veteran broadcaster and former NBA star Richard Jefferson makes a strong argument for why Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo should take home the award over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key,...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Magic vs. Nuggets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/15/2023

The Orlando Magic take on the Denver Nuggets. Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic Nuggets prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Magic Nuggets. The Orlando Magic are ending a five-game Western road trip in Denver. They are 2-2 on that trip, having beaten the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers while losing to the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz. The Magic are learning how to play this season. They are building a foundation for the future with luminous young talents who will be expected to make a serious run at the playoffs and more in future seasons. This season, the Magic aren’t completely out of the playoffs — they are three games out of the play-in round entering Sunday — but there is an awareness that this is a young team which is trying to cultivate the right habits and responses. In the first month and a half of the season, there wasn’t a whole lot of progress, but in the past month and a half, the Magic have definitely grown up. They went on a long winning streak. They won consecutive games against the Celtics in Boston. They are getting better at finishing games. They are realizing what it takes to play 48-minute games instead of caving in midway through the fourth quarter, as so many young (and bad) teams do. This is yet another step on their journey toward NBA relevance.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic injury update will worry Nuggets fans

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic missed Friday’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a wrist injury, and while his MRI in the past revealed “nothing sinister,” it is still a concerning issue. Jokic actually sustained the injury back in October during a preseason game, and...
DENVER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

NFL Journal: A full-circle moment for Broncos assistant Bill Kollar as he rides into retirement

Eleven things about the Broncos as their first week of head coaching interviews wrapped up and Wild Card weekend arrives. 1. Last week started with a remarkable stretch for Bill Kollar. A Denver Broncos senior defensive assistant in 2022 and the team’s defensive line coach for the seven years before that, Kollar knew since the start of the season that this would be his last before retirement. It didn’t go the way he and the Broncos wanted it to, but he left the NFL on a high note with a 31-28 win over the Chargers to cap 33 consecutive years as an NFL coach.
DENVER, CO

