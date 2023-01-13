Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Dak Prescott: ‘It’s Not the Pressure’ - Cowboys at Bucs Playoffs
Pressure comes in all shapes and forms. For the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, the pressure stemming from his recent performances, of history and the bogeyman in Tom Brady standing in their way would seem to represent a failrly all-time level of pressure. On Monday night, Dallas gets the...
Aikman on Dak’s Cowboys, ‘Lingering Doubt’ and Bucs Preview
Following a Week 18 no-show in Washington, the Dallas Cowboys could perhaps use all the help they can as they set off for Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff finale in Tampa Bay (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC). It's too bad that Troy Aikman can only provide narration. The three-time Super Bowl-winning...
Eagles to Play Giants in Divisional Round
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC’s top-seeded Eagles will host the Giants in the divisional round after New York’s 31–24 victory over the Vikings on Saturday. It will be the third meeting of the season between the division rivals and will be the...
Report: Ravens Quarterback Does Not Travel With Team For Playoff Game
CINCINNATI — AFC North rivals are clashing in the Wild Card round, but one important person isn't there. According to the NBC Broadcast of the game, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson did not travel with the team for their battle against the Bengals. Jackson injured his knee on Dec. 4...
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
PFF Names Cam Akers Rams ‘Biggest Suprise’
The 2022 season was a whirlwind for running back Cam Akers, as well as everyone involved, as they tried to defend their Super Bowl ring, but nobody quite endured the rollercoaster ride like Akers. The former Florida State running back was benched in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo...
2023 NFL Draft Primer: QB Big Board Rankings (Top 50)
The 2022 NFL Draft saw just one quarterback chosen in the first round (Kenny Pickett to the Steelers)—it was the first time multiple quarterbacks had not been taken in round one since 2012. With so many NFL organizations in need of a ‘franchise’ signal-caller, the hope was that there would be a more plentiful harvest to choose from this spring. While the crop of 2023 isn’t exactly rich in talent, there is certainly more than one prospect worthy of first round consideration. But how many?
NFL Draft Profile: Christian Morgan, Safety, Baylor Bears
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Take Offense or Defense?. By David Harrison Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking at all options to improve a roster that failed to meet expectations last season. After finishing the 2022 season with a 6-11 record, the Raiders now hold the seventh overall selection for this year’s NFL Draft. For the meantime, we’ll be working...
Stefon Surrogates: Bills WRs Rally Around Josh Allen
Josh Allen can be a gunslinger at times, playing loose and free with the football at key moments. But his playoff history going into last Sunday’s Wild Card game suggested otherwise. In his six previous postseason games, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had just two combined turnovers. That’s one interception and one lost fumble.
Dolphins GM Says QB Tua Tagovailoa Isn’t Concussion Prone
Following a difficult year that saw him land in the league’s concussion protocol twice, Tua Tagovailoa is not more susceptible to concussions than any other player, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Monday. Speaking to reporters alongside coach Mike McDaniel in his final press conference of the 2022 season,...
Giants-Vikings Wild Card Game Get-in Prices Soaring on Secondary Market
The New York Giants are feeling pretty good about their first foray into the postseason in six seasons, and judging by the secondary market ticket prices, so are their fans. According to SI Tickets, the average get-in ticket price for the Giants' NFC Wild Card road game at Minnesota is about $400, while the maximum get-in price is $3,111.
Gene Frenette: Not easy for Chiefs or anybody to kill Jacksonville Cockroaches
It’s not that Rayshawn Jenkins meant anything offensive. He was trying to pay his team a compliment. Sometimes in the euphoria of your team winning by the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history, a choice of words can seem odd, but the Jaguars’ safety was -- in this instance -- grossly accurate.
Steelers Headlines: Matt Canada Still Here, Cam Heyward’s Future
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason has just begun and already, the team is making headlines all over the place. From cryptic tweets - not from Diontae Johnson - to retirement talk, offensive coordinator watch and beginning the first phase of their spring to-do list, the Steelers haven't missed a beat. And less than seven days since their season ended, they can't escape the spotlight.
Geno Smith: ‘I want to finish my career in Seattle.’ Seahawks want him. Draft may change
Geno Smith’s eyes said it all. They were wet. They were red. They were earnest and full of appreciation. So were his words: Forget free agency. He wants to return to be the Seahawks’ quarterback for the 2023 season. And the top football decision-maker wants him back. “I...
NFL Divisional Round Odds & Betting Lines | Complete NFL Playoff Odds & Spreads
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Divisional Round is typically the best weekend of the pro football season and this year should be no exception, as the top four seeds in the AFC advanced to this round and the NFC features four marquee clubs, including the top two seeds in that conference. Having this many quality teams should make the NFL Divisional Round odds this week quite fun to navigate.
How 49ers QB Brock Purdy Continues to Pass Every Test put in Front of Him
Brock Purdy has been able to pass every test put in front of him with flying colors. Whether it was playing well on the road in primetime with the division title on the line, or managing a comeback win that went into overtime on the road. Purdy has been brilliant since taking over as the starter for the 49ers.
Atlanta Hawks Waive Former NBA Lottery Pick
The Atlanta Hawks continue to make roster moves ahead of next month's trade deadline. On Saturday morning, the team requested waivers on Jarrett Culver. They are filling Culver's spot by signing Donovan Williams. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report this news. Williams, 21, is a 6'6"...
Kellen Moore Cowboys Coach Replacement: Schottenheimer vs. Hackett?
TAMPA - There is a version, inside The Star, of an ideal world: Some how, some way, the Dallas Cowboys, starting their playoff run with a Monday victory here at Tampa Bay, both win the Super Bowl and retain coach Mike McCarthy's top aides. But defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will...
