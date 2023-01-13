Read full article on original website
Snow lingers Monday, sky clears before another messy storm late week
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Don't know about you, but I am kinda thankful today is a holiday. Snowy Monday mornings are never a good thing, no doubt had this been a normal traffic/commuting day there would have been a lot more accidents.This "storm," if you can call it that, was certainly not a major event by New England standards, but more of a pest. Some form of precipitation has been falling in some parts of southern New England just about all weekend long, and it is STILL GOING. While no one town has yet to...
whdh.com
Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
Chance of Snow Tonight Into Monday in MetroWest
BOSTON – The National Weather Service says there is a chance of snow, but mainly after midnight. Weather will be mostly cloudy tonight, with a low around 27 degrees. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. The chance...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Snow Continues Overnight With Gusty Winds Along the Coast
Snow, sleet, and rain will continue for Cape Cod and the Islands. Accumulating snowfall is mainly west of the canal for now. The rest of New England stays partly to mostly cloudy East, and mostly sunny to the West. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Downeast Maine, and...
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
newbedfordguide.com
Greater New Bedford Weather & Parking Ban Update
Our area is looking at 4 to 6 inches snow and high winds starting from noon Sunday through 7am Monday morning. Today might be a great Sunday to just chill at home and watch the NFL Playoff games (or binge Netflix) We are looking at periods of snow. Temps nearly...
How much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday? Snowfall totals from across the state
Across Massachusetts, state residents rose Monday morning to snow on the ground. From a thin layer of snow in far western Massachusetts to around 4 inches near the coast, much of the state saw at least some accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. Plymouth County got the most snow...
quincyquarry.com
Snow hits Quincy and local drivers are thus hitting things #mayorkoch
Snow hits Quincy and local drivers are thus hitting things #mayorkoch. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Second but modest snowfall of this winter season notwithstanding, local drivers are yet again proving that they have forgotten to how drive on snowy and thus slick streets. Even more...
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the chances of snow near the coast Sunday
Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston & NECN: ‘Sunday’s forecast is high-stakes for forecasters, as New England sits on the western edge of a huge ocean storm that should develop an eye-like feature!’
Boston could receive snow this weekend from developing nor’easter
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the track and strength of a budding storm that is forecast to form just off the Atlantic coast this weekend and potentially bring heavy, wind-driven snow and rain to eastern New England. The storm, which is likely to evolve into a nor'easter, will take shape...
Fashionistas Agree: Here’s What You Need for Winters in New England
January is the coldest month of the year, especially in New England. It's hard to stay on point with fashion when you're trying to stay warm. I look at sites with models wearing puffy warm coats. However, it's a bright sunny day and they also have a skirt on with short boots. What? Don't bet they were in New England for that photo shoot, because that's not our vibe in the winter months.
nbcboston.com
Major Water Main Break Floods Jamaica Plain Homes Near VA, Residents Evacuated
A major water main break flooded several streets in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Saturday morning, sending water cascading down stairs and bringing out first responders to evacuate residents. Boston Water and Sewer have shut off water from the break in the 36-inch main, which took place about 3 a.m. near...
Water main break causes flooding of streets in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON — A water main break has caused flooding of multiple streets in Jamaica Plain. The water main break happened on Heath St., and parts of Heath St., Waldron and Minden St., are closed, according to Boston fire. Boston Fire are also blocking the road at Round Hill, Gayhead...
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
Jamaica Plain neighborhood flooded in massive water main break
BOSTON - A huge water main break flooded several streets in Jamaica Plain early Saturday morning and a high-water rescue vehicle had to be brought in.The 36-inch water line on Heath Street broke around 3 a.m. flooding the neighborhood and parts of Waldron and Minden streets. Heath Street is on a hill, so a lot of the water rushed down to other parts of the neighborhood.At 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Maggie Hale said she was trying to get home from a fun night out. She lives just off Heath Street where the pipe burst. Hale was greeted with raging water covering...
Win Tickets to Boston Calling 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts
The Boston Calling 2023 lineup has officially been announced, and we've got tickets to give away to this fantastic annual Memorial Day Weekend concert, happening at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, Massachusetts. "More than 50 performances across 4 outdoor stages, the best food in Boston, 100 foot Ferris wheel,...
universalhub.com
The day the molasses tank exploded
Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
WMUR.com
Blake's Restaurant announces closure of original Manchester location
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A popular restaurant in Manchester announced they're officially closing their South Main Street location. The original location of Blake's Restaurant will be closing Saturday, Jan. 21, after nearly 60 years, according to their website. The company said they'll continue to produce ice cream across New England...
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood
The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
whdh.com
Coyote spotted in Boston’s Back Bay
BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote was recently photographed running along a busy sidewalk in Boston’s Back Bay. The man who snapped the photo said he contacted animal control about the daylight sighting. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
