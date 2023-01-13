Read full article on original website
Sean Strickland got back on track Saturday when he defeated Nassourdine Imavov on short notice in the UFC Fight Night 217 main event. Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) stepped in to the first octagon headliner of the year as a replacement for Kelvin Gastelum just five days’ out from the event. It proved to be a good choice, because he snapped a two-fight losing skid with unanimous decision victory over Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in their light heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
A flyweight matchup between Muhammad Mokaev and Jafel Filho is the latest addition to March’s UFC 286 lineup. Mokaev (9-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), an undefeated 22-year-old prospect with hopes of becoming the youngest champ in UFC history, will look to continue his assent up the division when he takes on Filho (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) at the March 18 event, which takes place at The O2 in London and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
The UFC kicked off another busy year of action Saturday with UFC Fight Night 217. It was the first of an expected 42 events from the promotion in 2023, and it went down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Although six fights on the card ended in a stoppage,...
