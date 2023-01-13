ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K97.5

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Bad Machines gives gamers a place to play in Durham

Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham. Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham.
DURHAM, NC
bcinterruption.com

Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball @ North Carolina

On Tuesday night, the Boston College Eagles travel down the Tobacco Road to face the North Carolina Tarheels for the Eagles’ 3rd ACC match-up in seven days. BC finds themselves in the midst of a losing streak, dropping three straight, while UNC has found their groove to win 7 of their last 9.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC basketball: Hubert Davis updates Armando Bacot's injury status

UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis has never doubted the ability of Armando Bacot, nor his veteran center's ability to be available for his team when they need him most. Still, suffice to say Davis didn't expect Bacot to be ready for Saturday's 80-59 win at Louisville and not only did he play, but the All-American candidate gave the Tar Heels 14 points and 16 rebounds over 25 minutes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street

A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street. A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments"...
WXII 12

Wanted felon apprehended in Mebane, deputies say

MEBANE, N.C. — A wanted man from Mebane was detained early Monday morning, police say. Lacy Childress, 28, was arrested just after 2 a.m. for larceny and assault. Alamance County deputies located Childress, who is a convicted felon and wanted for a parole violation, at a residence on Calloway Drive.
MEBANE, NC
WITN

Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide earlier this month. Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Smith were both arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with first-degree homicide after an investigation into the death of Darnell Battle. Battle died after sustaining injuries from...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WXII 12

Police said they found suspect who stabbed a clerk in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said they have found the suspect responsible for assaulting a man Saturday afternoon. The update came in around 10 p.m. Saturday from authorities, stating that Dimond Levario was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, with intent to kill. Authorities said...
BURLINGTON, NC

