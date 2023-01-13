UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis has never doubted the ability of Armando Bacot, nor his veteran center's ability to be available for his team when they need him most. Still, suffice to say Davis didn't expect Bacot to be ready for Saturday's 80-59 win at Louisville and not only did he play, but the All-American candidate gave the Tar Heels 14 points and 16 rebounds over 25 minutes.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO