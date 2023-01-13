Read full article on original website
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
WRAL
Bad Machines gives gamers a place to play in Durham
Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham. Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham.
bcinterruption.com
Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball @ North Carolina
On Tuesday night, the Boston College Eagles travel down the Tobacco Road to face the North Carolina Tarheels for the Eagles’ 3rd ACC match-up in seven days. BC finds themselves in the midst of a losing streak, dropping three straight, while UNC has found their groove to win 7 of their last 9.
247Sports
UNC basketball: Hubert Davis updates Armando Bacot's injury status
UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis has never doubted the ability of Armando Bacot, nor his veteran center's ability to be available for his team when they need him most. Still, suffice to say Davis didn't expect Bacot to be ready for Saturday's 80-59 win at Louisville and not only did he play, but the All-American candidate gave the Tar Heels 14 points and 16 rebounds over 25 minutes.
WRAL
Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street
A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street. A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments"...
Durham woman and teenager shot, injured while in vehicle, police say
A Durham woman was shot and injured while in a vehicle, according to Winston-Salem police.
cbs17
Raleigh-area driving crackdown nabs 109 speeders, 54 DWI offenders; effort partly focused on I-40, I-440 and I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Driving crackdowns by Raleigh police and other Wake County law enforcement agencies in the last three weeks has led to more than 100 speeding tickets and nearly 55 DWI arrests, officials said. One operation focused on interstates around Raleigh, including I-40, I-440 and I-540, according...
3 people arrested after police chase, hit-and-run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive. The car struck a police car then crashed into another motorist at the intersection of University Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway before the suspects fled on foot.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison for firearm charge
Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 86 months in prison December 28, 2022 for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. According to the release, the gun that Strange illegally possessed was previously used in...
cbs17
3 men charged with taking nearly $600K worth of merchandise from a Ross Stores warehouse in Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after police say they stole more than $500,000 worth of items from a Ross Stores distribution warehouse in Apex. “It was not your routine theft at a Ross retail store,” Apex Police Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney said. Hector Cardoza-Gomez,...
Fayetteville dad guilty of dealing fentanyl, heroin; son was in same room as drugs, US attorney says
During the drug deals, the dad bragged about how successful he was at dealing drugs and how he operated to avoid being caught, officials said.
WXII 12
Wanted felon apprehended in Mebane, deputies say
MEBANE, N.C. — A wanted man from Mebane was detained early Monday morning, police say. Lacy Childress, 28, was arrested just after 2 a.m. for larceny and assault. Alamance County deputies located Childress, who is a convicted felon and wanted for a parole violation, at a residence on Calloway Drive.
Ex-North Carolina police officer charged with trafficking cocaine
A search of revealed 198 grams of cocaine with a street value of $20,000.
WITN
Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide earlier this month. Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Smith were both arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with first-degree homicide after an investigation into the death of Darnell Battle. Battle died after sustaining injuries from...
wfmynews2.com
Neighbors alarmed after Burlington store clerk stabbed
Burlington police arrested a woman accused of stabbing a store clerk Saturday. Neighbors say violent crimes often happen in the area.
'It'll make you real nervous' | Neighbors say safety is a concern after store clerk found stabbed in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person has been charged after a store clerk was stabbed in Burlington. Neighbors say this was not the first time they have seen police at the Burlington Grill and Mini Mart on South Ireland Street. Saturday night, a driver called 911 after a man was...
Hope Mills man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Randolph Co.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Hope Mills man is facing drug charges in Randolph County. Brandon Locklear, 35, was arrested Thursday. A Randolph County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over Locklear on Highway 64 at Eastern Randolph Road. After a search of the car, marijuana and paraphernalia were found. Locklear was...
Woman charged in Burlington stabbing, victim in critical condition: police
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) —A woman is wanted after a stabbing left one person in critical condition in Burlington on Saturday afternoon, according to Burlington Police Department. At around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday, the BPD, Burlington Fire Department and Alamance County EMS all came to Burlington Grill and Food Mart on 217 South Ireland Street after […]
Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old accused of making online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Sources told WRAL News the E. E. Smith High School student threatened Cape Fear students and staff through social media posts on Friday. WRAL News has learned the student had a manifesto...
WXII 12
Police said they found suspect who stabbed a clerk in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said they have found the suspect responsible for assaulting a man Saturday afternoon. The update came in around 10 p.m. Saturday from authorities, stating that Dimond Levario was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, with intent to kill. Authorities said...
