Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles to Play Giants in Divisional Round
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC’s top-seeded Eagles will host the Giants in the divisional round after New York’s 31–24 victory over the Vikings on Saturday. It will be the third meeting of the season between the division rivals and will be the...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins GM Says QB Tua Tagovailoa Isn’t Concussion Prone
Following a difficult year that saw him land in the league’s concussion protocol twice, Tua Tagovailoa is not more susceptible to concussions than any other player, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Monday. Speaking to reporters alongside coach Mike McDaniel in his final press conference of the 2022 season,...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks have ‘our guy’ in Geno Smith. Now the priority is fixing their defense in 3 ways
The Seahawks are set at quarterback. Pete Carroll made it clear Monday that one, record-setting, Pro Bowl, playoff season after replacing traded Russell Wilson, the Seahawks will, um...ride with Geno Smith for 2023. That is, pending the QB and Seattle finalizing a new contract, of course. “We’ve got our guy,”...
Tri-City Herald
Aikman on Dak’s Cowboys, ‘Lingering Doubt’ and Bucs Preview
Following a Week 18 no-show in Washington, the Dallas Cowboys could perhaps use all the help they can as they set off for Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff finale in Tampa Bay (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC). It's too bad that Troy Aikman can only provide narration. The three-time Super Bowl-winning...
Tri-City Herald
Michael Irvin Reveals How Cowboys Will Beat ‘Boogeyman’ Brady
Retirement has been anything but for Michael Irvin's sense of trash-talking. The legendary Dallas Cowboys receiver has made no secret about his desired opponent for his former employers and the playoff bracket he yearned for has come to fruition: the Pokes (12-5) will close out the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend proceedings on Monday night when they take on the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC).
Tri-City Herald
2023 NFL Draft Primer: QB Big Board Rankings (Top 50)
The 2022 NFL Draft saw just one quarterback chosen in the first round (Kenny Pickett to the Steelers)—it was the first time multiple quarterbacks had not been taken in round one since 2012. With so many NFL organizations in need of a ‘franchise’ signal-caller, the hope was that there would be a more plentiful harvest to choose from this spring. While the crop of 2023 isn’t exactly rich in talent, there is certainly more than one prospect worthy of first round consideration. But how many?
Tri-City Herald
PFF Names Cam Akers Rams ‘Biggest Suprise’
The 2022 season was a whirlwind for running back Cam Akers, as well as everyone involved, as they tried to defend their Super Bowl ring, but nobody quite endured the rollercoaster ride like Akers. The former Florida State running back was benched in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Ravens Quarterback Does Not Travel With Team For Playoff Game
CINCINNATI — AFC North rivals are clashing in the Wild Card round, but one important person isn't there. According to the NBC Broadcast of the game, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson did not travel with the team for their battle against the Bengals. Jackson injured his knee on Dec. 4...
Tri-City Herald
Key Matchups: Bengals Face Ravens for Third Time This Season in Wild Card Round of NFL Playoffs
Cincinnati opens their playoff journey against the Ravens on Sunday night. They face their AFC North rival for a second-consecutive week and third time this season. The regular season finale was a teaser to Sunday's contest. Baltimore didn't play all of their starters and both teams minimally went into their playbooks. However, things still became heated between the division foes.
Tri-City Herald
Brian Flores to Falcons? Atlanta Interview Request for Coach to Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons are turning to a high-profile defensive coordinator with a request to interview as they seek to replace retiree Dean Pees. The latest pinpointed guy? Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. According to a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Falcons have submitted to the Pittsburgh...
Tri-City Herald
Giants Injury Update: Azeez Ojulari, Jason Pinnock
New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari told reporters postgame that he took a knee to his quad and could not play through the injury. Ojulari was to have tests done on Monday to determine the extent of his injury, but the hope is that he suffered a contusion instead of a strain.
Tri-City Herald
Penn State Parts With Receivers Coach Taylor Stubblefield
Penn State coach James Franklin announced Sunday that he has relieved receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield of his duties, effectively immediately. Franklin said the program would begin a "national search" for a new receivers coach. “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but...
Tri-City Herald
Stefon Surrogates: Bills WRs Rally Around Josh Allen
Josh Allen can be a gunslinger at times, playing loose and free with the football at key moments. But his playoff history going into last Sunday’s Wild Card game suggested otherwise. In his six previous postseason games, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had just two combined turnovers. That’s one interception and one lost fumble.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Divisional Round Odds & Betting Lines | Complete NFL Playoff Odds & Spreads
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Divisional Round is typically the best weekend of the pro football season and this year should be no exception, as the top four seeds in the AFC advanced to this round and the NFC features four marquee clubs, including the top two seeds in that conference. Having this many quality teams should make the NFL Divisional Round odds this week quite fun to navigate.
Tri-City Herald
Giants-Vikings Wild Card Game Get-in Prices Soaring on Secondary Market
The New York Giants are feeling pretty good about their first foray into the postseason in six seasons, and judging by the secondary market ticket prices, so are their fans. According to SI Tickets, the average get-in ticket price for the Giants' NFC Wild Card road game at Minnesota is about $400, while the maximum get-in price is $3,111.
Tri-City Herald
The Matt Canada Theory: Steelers Thoughts on OC Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had three headlines in the last week - wide receiver "drama," offensive coordinator silence and the possible retirement of a franchise player. All three have since quieted, but they shouldn't. Not yet. The Steelers are still very early in their process and it's too soon...
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks Waive Former NBA Lottery Pick
The Atlanta Hawks continue to make roster moves ahead of next month's trade deadline. On Saturday morning, the team requested waivers on Jarrett Culver. They are filling Culver's spot by signing Donovan Williams. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report this news. Williams, 21, is a 6'6"...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Headlines: Matt Canada Still Here, Cam Heyward’s Future
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason has just begun and already, the team is making headlines all over the place. From cryptic tweets - not from Diontae Johnson - to retirement talk, offensive coordinator watch and beginning the first phase of their spring to-do list, the Steelers haven't missed a beat. And less than seven days since their season ended, they can't escape the spotlight.
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith: ‘I want to finish my career in Seattle.’ Seahawks want him. Draft may change
Geno Smith’s eyes said it all. They were wet. They were red. They were earnest and full of appreciation. So were his words: Forget free agency. He wants to return to be the Seahawks’ quarterback for the 2023 season. And the top football decision-maker wants him back. “I...
Comments / 0