Norman, OK

Tri-City Herald

Eagles to Play Giants in Divisional Round

View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC’s top-seeded Eagles will host the Giants in the divisional round after New York’s 31–24 victory over the Vikings on Saturday. It will be the third meeting of the season between the division rivals and will be the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins GM Says QB Tua Tagovailoa Isn’t Concussion Prone

Following a difficult year that saw him land in the league’s concussion protocol twice, Tua Tagovailoa is not more susceptible to concussions than any other player, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Monday. Speaking to reporters alongside coach Mike McDaniel in his final press conference of the 2022 season,...
Tri-City Herald

Aikman on Dak’s Cowboys, ‘Lingering Doubt’ and Bucs Preview

Following a Week 18 no-show in Washington, the Dallas Cowboys could perhaps use all the help they can as they set off for Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff finale in Tampa Bay (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC). It's too bad that Troy Aikman can only provide narration. The three-time Super Bowl-winning...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Michael Irvin Reveals How Cowboys Will Beat ‘Boogeyman’ Brady

Retirement has been anything but for Michael Irvin's sense of trash-talking. The legendary Dallas Cowboys receiver has made no secret about his desired opponent for his former employers and the playoff bracket he yearned for has come to fruition: the Pokes (12-5) will close out the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend proceedings on Monday night when they take on the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC).
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

2023 NFL Draft Primer: QB Big Board Rankings (Top 50)

The 2022 NFL Draft saw just one quarterback chosen in the first round (Kenny Pickett to the Steelers)—it was the first time multiple quarterbacks had not been taken in round one since 2012. With so many NFL organizations in need of a ‘franchise’ signal-caller, the hope was that there would be a more plentiful harvest to choose from this spring. While the crop of 2023 isn’t exactly rich in talent, there is certainly more than one prospect worthy of first round consideration. But how many?
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

PFF Names Cam Akers Rams ‘Biggest Suprise’

The 2022 season was a whirlwind for running back Cam Akers, as well as everyone involved, as they tried to defend their Super Bowl ring, but nobody quite endured the rollercoaster ride like Akers. The former Florida State running back was benched in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo...
FLORIDA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Report: Ravens Quarterback Does Not Travel With Team For Playoff Game

CINCINNATI — AFC North rivals are clashing in the Wild Card round, but one important person isn't there. According to the NBC Broadcast of the game, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson did not travel with the team for their battle against the Bengals. Jackson injured his knee on Dec. 4...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Key Matchups: Bengals Face Ravens for Third Time This Season in Wild Card Round of NFL Playoffs

Cincinnati opens their playoff journey against the Ravens on Sunday night. They face their AFC North rival for a second-consecutive week and third time this season. The regular season finale was a teaser to Sunday's contest. Baltimore didn't play all of their starters and both teams minimally went into their playbooks. However, things still became heated between the division foes.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Brian Flores to Falcons? Atlanta Interview Request for Coach to Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons are turning to a high-profile defensive coordinator with a request to interview as they seek to replace retiree Dean Pees. The latest pinpointed guy? Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. According to a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Falcons have submitted to the Pittsburgh...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Giants Injury Update: Azeez Ojulari, Jason Pinnock

New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari told reporters postgame that he took a knee to his quad and could not play through the injury. Ojulari was to have tests done on Monday to determine the extent of his injury, but the hope is that he suffered a contusion instead of a strain.
Tri-City Herald

Penn State Parts With Receivers Coach Taylor Stubblefield

Penn State coach James Franklin announced Sunday that he has relieved receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield of his duties, effectively immediately. Franklin said the program would begin a "national search" for a new receivers coach. “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Tri-City Herald

Stefon Surrogates: Bills WRs Rally Around Josh Allen

Josh Allen can be a gunslinger at times, playing loose and free with the football at key moments. But his playoff history going into last Sunday’s Wild Card game suggested otherwise. In his six previous postseason games, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had just two combined turnovers. That’s one interception and one lost fumble.
Tri-City Herald

NFL Divisional Round Odds & Betting Lines | Complete NFL Playoff Odds & Spreads

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Divisional Round is typically the best weekend of the pro football season and this year should be no exception, as the top four seeds in the AFC advanced to this round and the NFC features four marquee clubs, including the top two seeds in that conference. Having this many quality teams should make the NFL Divisional Round odds this week quite fun to navigate.
OHIO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Giants-Vikings Wild Card Game Get-in Prices Soaring on Secondary Market

The New York Giants are feeling pretty good about their first foray into the postseason in six seasons, and judging by the secondary market ticket prices, so are their fans. According to SI Tickets, the average get-in ticket price for the Giants' NFC Wild Card road game at Minnesota is about $400, while the maximum get-in price is $3,111.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

The Matt Canada Theory: Steelers Thoughts on OC Decision

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had three headlines in the last week - wide receiver "drama," offensive coordinator silence and the possible retirement of a franchise player. All three have since quieted, but they shouldn't. Not yet. The Steelers are still very early in their process and it's too soon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Atlanta Hawks Waive Former NBA Lottery Pick

The Atlanta Hawks continue to make roster moves ahead of next month's trade deadline. On Saturday morning, the team requested waivers on Jarrett Culver. They are filling Culver's spot by signing Donovan Williams. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report this news. Williams, 21, is a 6'6"...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Headlines: Matt Canada Still Here, Cam Heyward’s Future

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason has just begun and already, the team is making headlines all over the place. From cryptic tweets - not from Diontae Johnson - to retirement talk, offensive coordinator watch and beginning the first phase of their spring to-do list, the Steelers haven't missed a beat. And less than seven days since their season ended, they can't escape the spotlight.
PITTSBURGH, PA

