Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
KYTV
Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
KTTS
Woman Safe, Kidnapping Suspect In Custody
(KTTS News) — A man accused of kidnapping a woman outside a grocery store in Aurora has turned himself in. Nick Morris was wanted for kidnapping Andrea Wilson on January 15. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Wilson is being treated for some injuries, but will recover. Police say a...
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments
Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KTTS
Attempted Abduction Friday In Ash Grove
(KTTS News) — Authorities are searching for three people who tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove. The Greene County Sheriff says Ash Grove Police asked for help Friday. An 11-year-old girl was playing in her backyard on Maple Street when a man grabbed her and started...
25newsnow.com
Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor […]
koamnewsnow.com
Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora
AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges over patient’s death
Two paramedics in Illinois are facing first-degree murder charges after they allegedly did not offer assistance to a patient who eventually died last month. The Springfield Police Department said in a release on Tuesday that three officers responded to a call on Dec. 18 at about 2:02 a.m. from a person who reported that multiple…
KYTV
Police say woman reported missing from Aurora, Mo. located; searching for suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department says a woman it feared to be in danger is safe. Andrea Wilson, 20, disappeared Saturday morning after an incident at 708 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo. Police say she was located at her home. Investigators say they believed she was forced...
Man Tried to Abduct 11-Year-Old Missouri Girl Playing in her Yard
Of all the fears parents have, this is one of the worst. There is a report that a man tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl who was playing in her yard in a tiny Missouri town where things like this aren't supposed to happen. This attempted abduction appeared Friday evening...
wmay.com
FBI Urges Awareness Of Signs Of Human Trafficking
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the FBI’s Springfield office wants you to be aware of the signs of possible human trafficking. While most trafficking cases involve the sex trade, forced labor accounts for about 10-percent of trafficking cases. The FBI says red flags include workers who...
933kwto.com
Agape Boarding School to Close
The Agape Boarding School near Stockton will close on January 20th. The religious boarding school has been the subject of numerous lawsuits and criminal cases involving the physical and verbal abuse of students. A doctor at the school was also charged with several counts of sexual misconduct. U.S. Senator Eric...
Greene County deputies asking for help locating child abduction suspects
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-year-old was nearly abducted from her home on Jan. 13, and law enforcement is asking for help locating the suspects. According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted around 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 by the Ash Grove Police Department to help with the […]
Incident report describes what led to a dog attack at Willard Intermediate South
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarksfirst.com obtained incident reports from Springfield Animal Control regarding the dog attacks that occurred on December 20 at Willard Intermediate South. An officer stated in one of the reports they were called to 630 S Miller Road at 12:35 p.m. for dog bite victims. The officer stated a woman told them she […]
KYTV
Motorcyclist injured after he and his motorcycle catch fire on I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is recovering with non-life threatening injuries after he and his motorcycle caught on fire Sunday afternoon on I-44. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened around 3 p.m. when the motorcyclist tried to pass a tractor-trailer. His motorcycle then caught fire. The...
“Where is the bread at”: alleged burglar gets four felonies as an adult
Zamarus Latrell Corley, 18, of Springfield, is being charged with four felonies; one count of first-degree attempted robbery, one count of first-degree burglary and two counts of armed criminal action.
wlds.com
Possible Plea Coming in Fatal Leaving the Scene Incident from Spring 2021
A Jacksonville man charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Spring of 2021 may soon have his case completed in Morgan County Court. 32 year old Edward E. Baldwin III of the 600 block of South East Street appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a status hearing on the case. Baldwin is accused of the leaving the scene of a crash in the 400 block of South East Street on the evening of April 13, 2021. Baldwin’s vehicle is said to have collided with a motorcycle driven by 22 year old Richard J. Gregory. Gregory died in an area hospital nearly two weeks later.
KTTS
Sound Walls Going Up On James River Freeway
(KTTS News) — Construction crews will begin installing a sound wall this week in south Springfield. MoDOT says the wall will be located on James River between Campbell and National. Two of the three sound walls will be built north of Highway 60. It’s part of the James River...
wmay.com
Former Springfield Resident Winning Big On Jeopardy!
A former Springfield resident is cashing in big on the game show “Jeopardy!”. Yogesh Raut has won nearly $100,000 in three consecutive days of appearances on the show, which airs locally on WAND-TV. The next episode featuring him airs Monday. Raut moved to Springfield with his family when...
Comments / 1