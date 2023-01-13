We really haven’t even hit our winter stride and I am already thinking about the summer, specifically the annual Legion/Community Yard Sale. I’m excited to announce that it will once again be held on the Boothbay Common, this year on Aug. 5! As we have in the past, this Yard Sale is open to the community so anyone who wants to have their yard sale with us just contact the Legion and register. Registration is open now. As in the past, a 20-foot by 20-foot piece of that gorgeous Boothbay Common grass is only $20.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 13 HOURS AGO