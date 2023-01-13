Read full article on original website
Kernan M. Cross
Kernan M. Cross, 75, died Jan. 13, 2023 at Thornton Oaks in Brunswick,Maine. Details of a service will be announced in a full obituary. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, Maine.
Boothbay Region Historical Society scholarship drive
Last year, with the help of businesses and individuals in the community, Boothbay Region Historical Society was able to present their first college scholarship of $1,000 to a Boothbay Region High School student. The trustees and staff worked with the College & Career Access coordinator at Boothbay Region High School...
Frank E. Redman
Frank Emerson Redman - devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend - passed away suddenly at his home, with his wife by his side, on Jan. 14, 2023. He was 79 years of age. Frank and his wife, Linda, are long time residents of Boothbay, but grew up in...
Longfellow Days 2023
Longfellow Days is Brunswick's month-long celebration of the great American poet, who lived here while he was a student and, later, as a faculty member at Bowdoin College. Throughout February - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's birth month - entertaining cultural events all over town will explore themes that are suggested by the poet's life and work. This year's event is titled “Travel: Abroad and Within.”
Summertime calendar call for events
A new year means it’s time to get your calendar listings ready for the Boothbay Register’s award-winning Summertime Guide. Event listings should include the name of the event, dates and time(s), brief description, address, contact name and telephone number, and website address. All groups and organizations with annual...
American Legion Post 36
We really haven’t even hit our winter stride and I am already thinking about the summer, specifically the annual Legion/Community Yard Sale. I’m excited to announce that it will once again be held on the Boothbay Common, this year on Aug. 5! As we have in the past, this Yard Sale is open to the community so anyone who wants to have their yard sale with us just contact the Legion and register. Registration is open now. As in the past, a 20-foot by 20-foot piece of that gorgeous Boothbay Common grass is only $20.
Midcoast CA$H program being offered
Midcoast CA$H, an initiative of United Way of Mid Coast Maine, is once again providing free tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers to households earning up to $60,000. Volunteer tax preparers help clients receive every federal and Maine tax credit that they qualify for, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Childcare Tax Credit (CTC). Midcoast CA$H also offers clients information about local programs that can help save money and increase financial stability, including debt-reduction programs, credit reviews, and match savings accounts.
Boothbay Craft Brewery serves up Community Lunch
Monday's weather may have been awful but that didn't keep the true Mainers home! About 20 hearty souls braved the storm to enjoy Boothbay Craft Brewery's home cooked Community Lunch fare at Brady’s restaurant. Lori Mitchell's cottage pie, Sara Mitchell's corn chowder, and Lisa Hallinan's amazing macaroons, along with Caesar salad and other assorted sweets were enjoyed by all. Road crew workers Jessie Peters and Jay Hasch were able to park the plows and have a hot meal and then were sent back to the barn with plenty of food to feed the rest of the crew who had not been able to get a break.
Planning board needs to step up
Boothbay Harbor taxpayers may be aware of the conflict over the downtown Newcastle Reality Building that is finally before the Planning Board some two years after it was built. Taxpayers will note, the Maine Supreme Court overturned several layers of town decisions on this issue for two reasons: First, the lack of notification to the abutters; and second, because of a lack of facts, details and records in the town’s permitting of this project. Both of those problems run contrary to town law.
BRHS games with Telstar postponed
The Boothbay Region High School basketball teams’ games (boys and girls) against Telstar scheduled for today, Monday, Jan. 16, have been postponed due to the weather. No make-up dates have been set, according to BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker.
Edgecomb considering ‘before- and after-’ school program
Edgecomb is taking a page out of Georgetown Central School’s lesson plan. On Jan. 9, Edgecomb school officials announced a pilot project to introduce a before- and after-school program. The pilot program would be for two weeks and is based on one established in Georgetown last year. “It’s been...
