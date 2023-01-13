ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

A popular Columbia biscuit restaurant has opened a new location in a downtown library

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A92fv_0kDu0g3100

Books and biscuits make an appealing combo, one that you can now find in downtown Columbia.

Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits, which has long been a mainstay at Soda City Market and has a restaurant on Main Street, recently opened a location at the main branch of the Richland Library at 1431 Assembly St.

“What’s better than books? Biscuits AND books!,” Richland Library said in a Jan. 12 post on Facebook . “Now open, Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits at Richland Library Main. Golden, buttery, delicious biscuits. Whether you’re looking for breakfast or lunch, Rambo’s has you covered. Monday – Friday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.”

Rambo’s flagship location is at 2430 Main St. in Columbia.

A host of Rambo’s signature biscuit sandwiches are listed on the menu for its Richland Library location, including the chipotle pimento cheese and sausage biscuit, the brie and fig jam biscuit, and the spicy bacon egg and cheese, among others.

The library Rambo’s location also has sides, such as the cheesy hashbrown bake and blue corn grits with pimento cheese. The menu also includes a selection of avocado toasts, coffee, juices and hot chocolate.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Columbia Museum offers free admission to public on MLK Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Museum of Art will offer free admission to all visitors on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Guests are encouraged to come out and enjoy two events dedicated to celebrating Dr. King Jr's life and legacy. Those events are FAAAC presents A Storytelling Celebration and The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis.
COLUMBIA, SC
qcnews.com

Vandals can’t keep Lancaster restaurant down as community supports it

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There have never been more people inside Marcelo’s restaurant at one time than there was tonight. Just one month ago, a sheet and wood covered the front door after vandals smashed it and destroyed everything they could inside. But tonight, the Lancaster community came out to support this small business with food and music in a Friday benefit concert.
LANCASTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

New health facility in Waverly highlights historic neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The opening of a new medical facility in Columbia is hoping to provide women's health services to underserved communities. A crowd gathered at Gervais street Friday to celebrate the opening Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center's brand new Waverly Women's Health facility. According to Dr. Eric Schlueter from Cooperative Health, the center plans to provide cost effective services for families of all income levels.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Repair work continues at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Work continues at the Colony Apartments after residents were evacuated the week after Christmas due to lack of heat and water. Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say gas leaks were discovered at the apartments. Officials say 39 apartments are still being assessed while 254 have been...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Apartments, townhomes, and hotels approved to come to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday afternoon, developers in Columbia brought their ideas before the city's Planning Commission. However, these projects were met with opposition from the people who would be impacted the most. The commission decided to rezone a piece of land on Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Residents who...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
16K+
Followers
373
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy