A popular Columbia biscuit restaurant has opened a new location in a downtown library

Books and biscuits make an appealing combo, one that you can now find in downtown Columbia.

Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits, which has long been a mainstay at Soda City Market and has a restaurant on Main Street, recently opened a location at the main branch of the Richland Library at 1431 Assembly St.

“What’s better than books? Biscuits AND books!,” Richland Library said in a Jan. 12 post on Facebook . “Now open, Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits at Richland Library Main. Golden, buttery, delicious biscuits. Whether you’re looking for breakfast or lunch, Rambo’s has you covered. Monday – Friday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.”

Rambo’s flagship location is at 2430 Main St. in Columbia.

A host of Rambo’s signature biscuit sandwiches are listed on the menu for its Richland Library location, including the chipotle pimento cheese and sausage biscuit, the brie and fig jam biscuit, and the spicy bacon egg and cheese, among others.

The library Rambo’s location also has sides, such as the cheesy hashbrown bake and blue corn grits with pimento cheese. The menu also includes a selection of avocado toasts, coffee, juices and hot chocolate.