Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week.“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina, the sister of Bianca Censori, said in a new interview.Another relative, Alyssia Censori, added the family was “super happy for them both.” As RadarOnline.com reported, Hollywood was stunned to learn Kanye, 45, married Bianca, a Yeezy employee, in secret nuptials in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January...
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fall from grace: The inside story
When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...
Lil Uzi Vert Unexpectedly Joins Kids Making a TikTok for Their Song
Lil Uzi Vert recently proved they're a fan of a fan by pulling up on some kids while they were making a TikTok video to one of the Philadelphia rapper's songs and joining the fun. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), a video went viral on TikTok that featured Lil Uzi Vert...
Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate
Shawn Mendes, 24, and Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
Woman Sings Future’s ‘March Madness’ at Her Boyfriend’s Funeral
Future's 2015 hit song "March Madness" is definitely a fan favorite among his supporters and one Hendrix fan loved the Tarentino-produced track so much that his girlfriend sang the song at his funeral. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), video of a woman doing just that went viral on social media. In...
Jay-Z Helping Rihanna With 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show – Report
Rihanna is reportedly getting some assistance for her upcoming halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVII. According to a Capitalfm.com report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Jay-Z and Roc Nation are reportedly helping Rihanna organize her performance for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. As the live music entertainment strategist for the NFL, it would make sense that Hov is helping out since he also signed RiRi when he was the president/CEO at Def Jam in 2004.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
