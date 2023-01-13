Yes, “Young Rock” is still on TV. Last Friday, 1,481,000 people watched it. Only 270K of those were under 49 years old. That’s not good. No one knows the show produced by Dwayne The Rock Johnson about his early life and adventures is still on TV. No one cares except NBC, which owns it and was hopeful eventually someone would smack their forehead and say, “Young Rock! I love it! How did I live without it?!”

22 HOURS AGO