RadarOnline

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Showbiz411

NBC’s “Young Rock,” Now in 3rd Season, Still Has No Audience, Sees 34% Drop This Year

Yes, “Young Rock” is still on TV. Last Friday, 1,481,000 people watched it. Only 270K of those were under 49 years old. That’s not good. No one knows the show produced by Dwayne The Rock Johnson about his early life and adventures is still on TV. No one cares except NBC, which owns it and was hopeful eventually someone would smack their forehead and say, “Young Rock! I love it! How did I live without it?!”
Showbiz411

Beloved New York Movie Producer Ed Pressman Dies at 79, Made “Wall Street” and “Crow,” Malick’s “Badlands”

The great film producer Ed Pressman has died in Los Angeles. He was 79, and beloved in the industry. I’m lucky to say Ed, his wife Anne and son Sam have been friends of mine for a long time. The Pressmans are uniquely lovely people in a terrible business. How Ed managed to maintain integrity and still be hugely successful is a mystery. He was always up against a tough world but made it work.
Showbiz411

“Avengers” Star Co-Director Joe Russo Pitches “Tales of Short Round” on Twitter Featuring Award Winning Actor Ke Huy Quan

This is pretty funny. Maybe it will come true. Joe Russo, co-director of hits like “Avengers Endgame,” has posted fan art to his Twitter account. The artwork shows much awarded current season actor Ke Huy Quan in “The Tales of Short Round.” The poster is designed to look like Indiana Jones. Quan played Short Round in the 2nd “Indiana Jones” movie in the early 80s. Now he’s picking up acclaims and statues for his work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Showbiz411

“Everything Everywhere” Directors Won’t Be Making Anymore Movies for Indie Studio: They’re in the Big Time Now

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert aka “The Daniels” took the CCA by storm yesterday with their crazy, innovative “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The multifaceted multiverse movie took home Best Picture, Director, and three more awards at the show last night. They’re on a roll with indie film fans and critics. (Not clear yet how the older Academy will deal with them.)

