Related
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Fans Thrilled to Have Her Back on 'Live' After Producer Told Her 'You Have to Leave' Last Week
After skipping out on two episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, co-host Kelly Ripa made her return on Monday, January 9—except her comeback was short-lived, because she still had a lingering symptom after recovering from her illness. The symptom in question? Her raspy voice, which...
Showbiz411
NBC’s “Young Rock,” Now in 3rd Season, Still Has No Audience, Sees 34% Drop This Year
Yes, “Young Rock” is still on TV. Last Friday, 1,481,000 people watched it. Only 270K of those were under 49 years old. That’s not good. No one knows the show produced by Dwayne The Rock Johnson about his early life and adventures is still on TV. No one cares except NBC, which owns it and was hopeful eventually someone would smack their forehead and say, “Young Rock! I love it! How did I live without it?!”
Showbiz411
Beloved New York Movie Producer Ed Pressman Dies at 79, Made “Wall Street” and “Crow,” Malick’s “Badlands”
The great film producer Ed Pressman has died in Los Angeles. He was 79, and beloved in the industry. I’m lucky to say Ed, his wife Anne and son Sam have been friends of mine for a long time. The Pressmans are uniquely lovely people in a terrible business. How Ed managed to maintain integrity and still be hugely successful is a mystery. He was always up against a tough world but made it work.
Showbiz411
Oscars: Is It Too Late for “To Leslie”? Very Last Minute Push May Not Be Enough for Indie Film Starring Andrea Riseborough
Last night on the Critics Choice Awards you may have heard Cate Blanchett praise British actress Andrea Riseborough and her indie film “To Leslie.”. Over the weekend, the movie and actress were mentioned by Kate Winslet, as well, and Jane Fonda and Frances Fisher plugged it on social media.
Showbiz411
“Avengers” Star Co-Director Joe Russo Pitches “Tales of Short Round” on Twitter Featuring Award Winning Actor Ke Huy Quan
This is pretty funny. Maybe it will come true. Joe Russo, co-director of hits like “Avengers Endgame,” has posted fan art to his Twitter account. The artwork shows much awarded current season actor Ke Huy Quan in “The Tales of Short Round.” The poster is designed to look like Indiana Jones. Quan played Short Round in the 2nd “Indiana Jones” movie in the early 80s. Now he’s picking up acclaims and statues for his work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Showbiz411
“Everything Everywhere” Directors Won’t Be Making Anymore Movies for Indie Studio: They’re in the Big Time Now
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert aka “The Daniels” took the CCA by storm yesterday with their crazy, innovative “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The multifaceted multiverse movie took home Best Picture, Director, and three more awards at the show last night. They’re on a roll with indie film fans and critics. (Not clear yet how the older Academy will deal with them.)
Showbiz411
Madonna Snubbed as She Gets Vanity Fair’s Icons Cover, But Only in Europe, Not in US
Madonna got the cover of Vanity Fair this month, but only in Spain, France, and Italy. Vanity Fair’s PR team chugged out a blitz today proclaiming Madonna on the cover of the Icons issue. But whatever that is, it’s not in English and it’s not in this country. it’s confined to Europe.
Showbiz411
Julia Garner May Play Madonna One Day, In the Meantime She’s Busy Turning Down Offers
“Ozark” star Julia Garner may indeed play Madonna one day if the matronly Material Girl ever gets a decent screenplay together and finds a director other than herself. (I’m not sure it’s a good idea, but there it is.) Garner has garnered a raft of awards for...
