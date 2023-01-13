Read full article on original website
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles to Play Giants in Divisional Round
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC’s top-seeded Eagles will host the Giants in the divisional round after New York’s 31–24 victory over the Vikings on Saturday. It will be the third meeting of the season between the division rivals and will be the...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks have ‘our guy’ in Geno Smith. Now the priority is fixing their defense in 3 ways
The Seahawks are set at quarterback. Pete Carroll made it clear Monday that one, record-setting, Pro Bowl, playoff season after replacing traded Russell Wilson, the Seahawks will, um...ride with Geno Smith for 2023. That is, pending the QB and Seattle finalizing a new contract, of course. “We’ve got our guy,”...
Tri-City Herald
Aikman on Dak’s Cowboys, ‘Lingering Doubt’ and Bucs Preview
Following a Week 18 no-show in Washington, the Dallas Cowboys could perhaps use all the help they can as they set off for Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff finale in Tampa Bay (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC). It's too bad that Troy Aikman can only provide narration. The three-time Super Bowl-winning...
Tri-City Herald
Clippers Believe They’re ‘Close’ Despite Overwhelming Losses
The LA Clippers have been one of the worst teams in basketball in 2023. Despite that, they're not losing any optimism about being able to start winning games. Simply put, the LA Clippers have only won one game of basketball in 14 days during the year 2023. They've lost 7 of the last 8 games, and they've legitimately been awful. Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes the team is still close to a six or seven-game win streak.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Tri-City Herald
Giants Injury Update: Azeez Ojulari, Jason Pinnock
New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari told reporters postgame that he took a knee to his quad and could not play through the injury. Ojulari was to have tests done on Monday to determine the extent of his injury, but the hope is that he suffered a contusion instead of a strain.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Assistants Are Coveted Around the NFL
The barbarians are at the gate when it comes to the Eagles’ coaching staff. While top-seeded Philadelphia is idle from a playing perspective this week, the coaching staff that has helped guide a 14-3 team (14-1 with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts), is in danger of being picked apart. The...
Tri-City Herald
Stefon Surrogates: Bills WRs Rally Around Josh Allen
Josh Allen can be a gunslinger at times, playing loose and free with the football at key moments. But his playoff history going into last Sunday’s Wild Card game suggested otherwise. In his six previous postseason games, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had just two combined turnovers. That’s one interception and one lost fumble.
Tri-City Herald
Giants-Vikings Wild Card Game Get-in Prices Soaring on Secondary Market
The New York Giants are feeling pretty good about their first foray into the postseason in six seasons, and judging by the secondary market ticket prices, so are their fans. According to SI Tickets, the average get-in ticket price for the Giants' NFC Wild Card road game at Minnesota is about $400, while the maximum get-in price is $3,111.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: How LeBron James Survived Endurance Test Against Dallas
During your Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 double overtime home heartbreaker against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James played more minutes than any other Laker (46:45, still a lower sum than all five Dallas starters). James didn't quite have his normal pep. The 6'9" power forward still put up solid counting stats, scoring 24 points on just 9-of-28 shooting from the floor (including 0-of-7 shooting from long range -- he often settled for risky triples as the game wore on), grabbed 16 rebounds and served up nine assists to teammates.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Divisional Round Odds & Betting Lines | Complete NFL Playoff Odds & Spreads
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Divisional Round is typically the best weekend of the pro football season and this year should be no exception, as the top four seeds in the AFC advanced to this round and the NFC features four marquee clubs, including the top two seeds in that conference. Having this many quality teams should make the NFL Divisional Round odds this week quite fun to navigate.
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks Waive Former NBA Lottery Pick
The Atlanta Hawks continue to make roster moves ahead of next month's trade deadline. On Saturday morning, the team requested waivers on Jarrett Culver. They are filling Culver's spot by signing Donovan Williams. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report this news. Williams, 21, is a 6'6"...
Tri-City Herald
How 49ers QB Brock Purdy Continues to Pass Every Test put in Front of Him
Brock Purdy has been able to pass every test put in front of him with flying colors. Whether it was playing well on the road in primetime with the division title on the line, or managing a comeback win that went into overtime on the road. Purdy has been brilliant since taking over as the starter for the 49ers.
Tri-City Herald
Phillies Sign Top International Prospect
It's an exciting day for the Philadelphia Phillies as they kickoff international singing day. Jan. 15 marks the day that the window opens for international prospects to sign with MLB organizations and kickoff their quest to make the Major Leagues. According to ESPN's Jesse Sanchez, the Phillies have agreed to...
Tri-City Herald
Giddey Dominance Shining During Thunder Win Streak
Oklahoma City is carrying a three-game win streak currently with victories against top teams in the Eastern Conference. Josh Giddey is a major reason why OKC is getting closer to being .500 on the season. He has been dominant this season, but in his last three games he’s upped his level of play even more.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Update: Steph Curry Cleared for Back-to Backs
The Golden State Warriors dropped another frustrating game on Sunday afternoon, losing to a Chicago Bulls team that was without DeMar DeRozan. The Warriors have several of these games this year, where they fail to take care of business against a team they should beat. Perhaps the only bit of good news after this one, is that Steph Curry is cleared to play in tomorrow's game vs. the Washington Wizards.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Gameday: Surging into Brooklyn on Sunday
To cap off a tough road trip, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Brooklyn today to take on the Nets. The Thunder’s elite offense has carried them to within striking distance of the play-in picture, winning four of their last five games. Meanwhile the Nets have been great of late also, pulling off eight victories in their last ten contests.
Tri-City Herald
Kellen Moore Cowboys Coach Replacement: Schottenheimer vs. Hackett?
TAMPA - There is a version, inside The Star, of an ideal world: Some how, some way, the Dallas Cowboys, starting their playoff run with a Monday victory here at Tampa Bay, both win the Super Bowl and retain coach Mike McCarthy's top aides. But defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will...
