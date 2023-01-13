Max Miller among Republicans calling for George Santos to resign for lying about Jewish heritage, family fleeing Nazis

Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Josh Shapiro’s inauguration symbolizes a new age for Jewish politicians
(JTA) — On the day before he was set to be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s governor, Josh Shapiro had somewhere important to be: the Jewish community center in the state capital of Harrisburg. Shapiro and his family spent Monday volunteering at the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life,...
US senators on regional tour aim to expand ‘unprecedented’ successes of Abraham Accords
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is currently touring Abraham Accords signatory countries, having already visited Morocco and Bahrain ahead of stops in the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The Trump administration-brokered agreements normalized relations between the Jewish state and those three Arab countries, in addition to Sudan. The delegation,...
Poll: Israelis remain proud of identity, youth identify more as right-wing
Israelis’ national pride remained stable in 2022, and a higher percentage of young Israelis identified as right-wing, according to the 2022 Israeli Democracy Index, whose findings were released by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) on Sunday. “Pride in being Israeli has remained stable among the Jewish public over the...
Israeli FM praises MLK’s vision for Mideast peace
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a Twitter post highlighting the late civil rights leader’s desire for peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors. “Today, we honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Cohen posted on Twitter. “As he...
Australian politician under fire for wearing Nazi uniform at 21st birthday party
(JTA) — Dominic Perrottet, the premier of the Australian state of New South Wales and a leading member of the country’s center-right Liberal Party, is facing harsh criticism after news surfaced that he wore a Nazi costume during his 21 birthday party, nearly 20 years ago. Perrottet apologized...
The New Jews in America and the Old Oligarchy in Israel
There’s a new sort of Jew emerging in America. He isn’t progressive. He isn’t conservative. He’s just a Jew, and he’s got no interest in explaining his existence as a Jew to antisemites of any variety. Writer Karol Markowicz describes the phenomenon in “The New Jew: The Beginning of a Jewish Political Realignment in Real Clear Books.” She joins Caroline Glick on the “Caroline Glick Show” this week to discuss the rise of proud, free, Zionist Jews in America, and the challenges they face—and pose for the overwhelmingly liberal and increasingly woke Jewish establishment in America.
Report: Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen boycotting senior Israeli lawmakers
A Democratic lawmaker leading a bipartisan delegation of senators on a trip to the Jewish state is boycotting two Israeli ministers, Axios reported Tuesday. According to the report, Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) told Israeli officials that she would not meet with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism Party) or National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit).
2022 immigration leads to decline in Israel’s Jewish majority
A recent surge in legal immigration has led to a decrease in Israel’s Jewish majority, according to an analysis of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Channel 14 reported on Sunday. The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, an NGO established in 2012 to promote immigration policy which...
Herzog discusses deepening relations with US in meeting with Sullivan
Israeli President Isaac Herzog hosted U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening to discuss bilateral relations and efforts to deepen the partnership between the countries. The two men held an expanded meeting along with their respective teams and then spoke privately. “We welcome the national security...
New program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Everyday Americans will be able to help refugees adjust to life in the U.S. in a program being launched by the State Department as a way to give private citizens a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year. The State Department plans...
After religious freedom objection, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy obscures massive painting of Jesus at sea
(JTA) — The painting in a key room in the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy was as striking as it was massive: Jesus, his arms outstretched, hovered over a lifeboat packed with grateful sailors, lost at sea. Eighteen people — including five Jews — among the school’s thousands of midshipmen,...
‘Test of our sovereignty’: Ben-Gvir orders police to prevent celebrations for soon-to-be released terrorist
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday ordered the Israel Police to prevent any celebrations ahead of the expected release of terrorist Maher Younis. Maher and his cousin Karim Younis, both of whom are Israeli citizens, murdered Israel Defense Forces Cpl. Avraham Bromberg in the Golan Heights in 1980. Both Karim and Maher Younis were sentenced to life in prison in 1983, but in 2012 then-Israeli President Shimon Peres commuted their terms to 40 years.
Gallant vows to deepen cooperation with U.S. military in meeting with CENTCOM chief
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met on Monday with U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Michael Kurilla at the Israel Defense Forces military headquarters in Tel Aviv. During the meeting, Gallant emphasized the unique and powerful bond between Israel and the United States, and the importance of deepening defense and...
Israel’s next Foreign Ministry director boasts intelligence background
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Sunday that Ronen Levy will replace Alon Ushpiz as ministry director general. Levy, 48, has served for almost 30 years in the intelligence and defense community, the ministry said in a statement. Levy began with field, operations and intelligence positions in the Israel...
Netanyahu predicts massive increase in Western Aliyah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told cabinet ministers that Israel will experience a massive increase in Aliyah (immigration) from Western countries, including the U.S. Netanyahu said that Israel’s future entry into the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, combined with Israel’s strengthening economy, will attract more Jewish American immigrants. “Israel’s...
Bennett: Israeli judicial reform proposal ‘dangerous’
Several months following his resignation from politics, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett criticized the proposed legal reforms by the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government on social media Monday. “It’s no secret that I believe that for generations, the judicial system has assumed excessive powers, and blocked any attempt at correction,” Bennett...
