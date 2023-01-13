ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Max Miller among Republicans calling for George Santos to resign for lying about Jewish heritage, family fleeing Nazis

Cleveland Jewish News
 5 days ago
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

US senators on regional tour aim to expand ‘unprecedented’ successes of Abraham Accords

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is currently touring Abraham Accords signatory countries, having already visited Morocco and Bahrain ahead of stops in the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The Trump administration-brokered agreements normalized relations between the Jewish state and those three Arab countries, in addition to Sudan. The delegation,...
Cleveland Jewish News

Poll: Israelis remain proud of identity, youth identify more as right-wing

Israelis’ national pride remained stable in 2022, and a higher percentage of young Israelis identified as right-wing, according to the 2022 Israeli Democracy Index, whose findings were released by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) on Sunday. “Pride in being Israeli has remained stable among the Jewish public over the...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli FM praises MLK’s vision for Mideast peace

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a Twitter post highlighting the late civil rights leader’s desire for peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors. “Today, we honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Cohen posted on Twitter. “As he...
Cleveland Jewish News

Australian politician under fire for wearing Nazi uniform at 21st birthday party

(JTA) — Dominic Perrottet, the premier of the Australian state of New South Wales and a leading member of the country’s center-right Liberal Party, is facing harsh criticism after news surfaced that he wore a Nazi costume during his 21 birthday party, nearly 20 years ago. Perrottet apologized...
Cleveland Jewish News

The New Jews in America and the Old Oligarchy in Israel

There’s a new sort of Jew emerging in America. He isn’t progressive. He isn’t conservative. He’s just a Jew, and he’s got no interest in explaining his existence as a Jew to antisemites of any variety. Writer Karol Markowicz describes the phenomenon in “The New Jew: The Beginning of a Jewish Political Realignment in Real Clear Books.” She joins Caroline Glick on the “Caroline Glick Show” this week to discuss the rise of proud, free, Zionist Jews in America, and the challenges they face—and pose for the overwhelmingly liberal and increasingly woke Jewish establishment in America.
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Report: Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen boycotting senior Israeli lawmakers

A Democratic lawmaker leading a bipartisan delegation of senators on a trip to the Jewish state is boycotting two Israeli ministers, Axios reported Tuesday. According to the report, Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) told Israeli officials that she would not meet with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism Party) or National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit).
Cleveland Jewish News

2022 immigration leads to decline in Israel’s Jewish majority

A recent surge in legal immigration has led to a decrease in Israel’s Jewish majority, according to an analysis of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Channel 14 reported on Sunday. The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, an NGO established in 2012 to promote immigration policy which...
Cleveland Jewish News

Herzog discusses deepening relations with US in meeting with Sullivan

Israeli President Isaac Herzog hosted U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening to discuss bilateral relations and efforts to deepen the partnership between the countries. The two men held an expanded meeting along with their respective teams and then spoke privately. “We welcome the national security...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Test of our sovereignty’: Ben-Gvir orders police to prevent celebrations for soon-to-be released terrorist

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday ordered the Israel Police to prevent any celebrations ahead of the expected release of terrorist Maher Younis. Maher and his cousin Karim Younis, both of whom are Israeli citizens, murdered Israel Defense Forces Cpl. Avraham Bromberg in the Golan Heights in 1980. Both Karim and Maher Younis were sentenced to life in prison in 1983, but in 2012 then-Israeli President Shimon Peres commuted their terms to 40 years.
Cleveland Jewish News

Gallant vows to deepen cooperation with U.S. military in meeting with CENTCOM chief

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met on Monday with U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Michael Kurilla at the Israel Defense Forces military headquarters in Tel Aviv. During the meeting, Gallant emphasized the unique and powerful bond between Israel and the United States, and the importance of deepening defense and...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s next Foreign Ministry director boasts intelligence background

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Sunday that Ronen Levy will replace Alon Ushpiz as ministry director general. Levy, 48, has served for almost 30 years in the intelligence and defense community, the ministry said in a statement. Levy began with field, operations and intelligence positions in the Israel...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu predicts massive increase in Western Aliyah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told cabinet ministers that Israel will experience a massive increase in Aliyah (immigration) from Western countries, including the U.S. Netanyahu said that Israel’s future entry into the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, combined with Israel’s strengthening economy, will attract more Jewish American immigrants. “Israel’s...
Cleveland Jewish News

Bennett: Israeli judicial reform proposal ‘dangerous’

Several months following his resignation from politics, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett criticized the proposed legal reforms by the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government on social media Monday. “It’s no secret that I believe that for generations, the judicial system has assumed excessive powers, and blocked any attempt at correction,” Bennett...

