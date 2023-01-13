ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

104.1 WIKY

Medical Emergency Ends In Drug Arrest

The Evansville Police Department responded to a medical emergency, that ended up with a drug arrest. They arrived to a home in the 5000 block of Stringtown Road on Saturday to take care of a person that had overdosed. While on scene, police came in contact with 34 year old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wvih.com

Henderson Man Faces Drug Charges

The Henderson Police Department executed a major drug bust just one day after authorities held a news conference talking about an alarming spike in overdoses. Police say they obtained a search warrant and searched a building on the 600 block of Ninth Place on Saturday. Henderson Police Department officials say the search warrant stemmed from their investigation into recent overdoses.
HENDERSON, KY
WTHI

Two local men taken into custody for drug-related crimes

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men were taken into custody for drug-related crimes Friday night. Officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court. That's after receiving complaints of suspected drug activity. After conducting a search warrant, officers found 6.8 grams of cocaine, some meth, and other drugs....
WASHINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Two arrested after separate shooting incidents

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested after separate shooting incidents in the same area over the weekend. According to the Washington Police Department, on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., they along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Antique Bar on E. Main Street.
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson

Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 11 hours ago.
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Briar Chestnut, 31, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Oscar Mercedes Cruz, 27, of Washington, was arrested on counts of FAILURE TO APPEAR, False Informing, Dealing in Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Controlled Substance. No bond was set. Enrique...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Two Arrested In Carmi On Thursday

The Carmi Police Department reports two Carmi residents were arrested on Thursday. At around 8:45 a.m. Officers went to the Carmi Motel after a call was made regarding 53 year Timothy Roberts causing a disturbance at Carmi Dollar General. Roberts was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $100. A review hearing has been set for April 12, at 8:30 a.m.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations

VCPO: Man charged with 7 counts of child molestation and sexual battery. Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle wreck in Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle wreck in Perry Co. Mega Millions drawing hits over $1.3 billion. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mega...
MORGANFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Victim of deadly head-on crash in Perry County identified

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim that died after a head-on collision early Friday evening. Deputies say Carolyn Ann Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana was medically treated after the accident but passed away. The other driver involved was extricated from her SUV and taken […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN

