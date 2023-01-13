ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Former Gaylord Man Arrested for Multiple Child Sex Crimes

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
In July 2022, MSP Gaylord post received a report from a parent that a child was sexually assaulted.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Richard Edward Bysiorek, formerly of Gaylord.

Troopers conducted search warrants for online accounts after seizing cell phones. The devices were turned over to the MSP Computer Crimes Unit for analysis.

The victim was interviewed at the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center in Roscommon.

A report was given to the Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was authorized on Jan. 5, and Bysiorek was arrested in the Detroit area by the MSP 2nd District Fugitive Team.

He was arraigned Jan. 12 on two counts criminal sexual conduct third degree, for victims between the age of 13 to 15. Two counts criminal sexual conduct third degree for force or coercion. Two counts criminal sexual conduct fourth degree for victim 13 to 16 and defendant five years older. He was also charged on three counts criminal sexual conduct fourth degree for force or coercion.

Bysiorek was given a $10,000 cash surety bond and is due back in court Jan. 19.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
