Buffalo, NY

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
New York Post

Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates

Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Tri-City Herald

Eagles to Play Giants in Divisional Round

View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC’s top-seeded Eagles will host the Giants in the divisional round after New York’s 31–24 victory over the Vikings on Saturday. It will be the third meeting of the season between the division rivals and will be the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Aikman on Dak’s Cowboys, ‘Lingering Doubt’ and Bucs Preview

Following a Week 18 no-show in Washington, the Dallas Cowboys could perhaps use all the help they can as they set off for Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff finale in Tampa Bay (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC). It's too bad that Troy Aikman can only provide narration. The three-time Super Bowl-winning...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Stefon Surrogates: Bills WRs Rally Around Josh Allen

Josh Allen can be a gunslinger at times, playing loose and free with the football at key moments. But his playoff history going into last Sunday’s Wild Card game suggested otherwise. In his six previous postseason games, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had just two combined turnovers. That’s one interception and one lost fumble.
Tri-City Herald

Report: Ravens Quarterback Does Not Travel With Team For Playoff Game

CINCINNATI — AFC North rivals are clashing in the Wild Card round, but one important person isn't there. According to the NBC Broadcast of the game, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson did not travel with the team for their battle against the Bengals. Jackson injured his knee on Dec. 4...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills could lose notable coach to division rival?

One of the Buffalo Bills’ coaches could soon be seeing them twice a year from the opposing sideline. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported this week that the New York Jets are doing their homework on Bills QB coach Joe Brady. The 33-year-old appears to be an option for the Jets, the Bills’ AFC East division... The post Bills could lose notable coach to division rival? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Assistants Are Coveted Around the NFL

The barbarians are at the gate when it comes to the Eagles’ coaching staff. While top-seeded Philadelphia is idle from a playing perspective this week, the coaching staff that has helped guide a 14-3 team (14-1 with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts), is in danger of being picked apart. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?

Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2 On Your Side

Clune, Vacanti to sing national anthem at Bills wild card game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two local powerhouse singers, who both made a name for themselves in a national singing competition, are joining forces to kick-start Sunday's Bills game. Cami Clune and Joshua Vacanti were both finalists in the NBC singing competition "The Voice." On Sunday, you'll see them together on the field at Highmark Stadium, singing the national anthem.
ORCHARD PARK, NY

