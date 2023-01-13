Read full article on original website
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates
Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Eagles to Play Giants in Divisional Round
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC’s top-seeded Eagles will host the Giants in the divisional round after New York’s 31–24 victory over the Vikings on Saturday. It will be the third meeting of the season between the division rivals and will be the...
Former Panthers HC Ron Rivera: We had a good run until Cam Newton's shoulder gave out
In a debate that’s beginning to rival the arrival of the chicken and the egg, the discussions of the dynamic between head coaches and quarterbacks have really heightened of late. So, who’s more responsible for an NFL team’s success?. With the Carolina Panthers needing both, and currently...
Aikman on Dak’s Cowboys, ‘Lingering Doubt’ and Bucs Preview
Following a Week 18 no-show in Washington, the Dallas Cowboys could perhaps use all the help they can as they set off for Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff finale in Tampa Bay (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC). It's too bad that Troy Aikman can only provide narration. The three-time Super Bowl-winning...
NFL Fans Blast Tony Romo as ‘Biased’ During Bills-Dolphins AFC Wild Card Game
Tony Romo is one of the top analysts in the NFL TV game, but some fans took exception to the former Cowboy quarterback’s neutrality when calling Sunday’s games. Then again, others believed Romo was trying to be so neutral that he ended up being wishy washy. Guess it all depends on which team you were cheering for or whether you cared who won.
Seahawks have ‘our guy’ in Geno Smith. Now the priority is fixing their defense in 3 ways
The Seahawks are set at quarterback. Pete Carroll made it clear Monday that one, record-setting, Pro Bowl, playoff season after replacing traded Russell Wilson, the Seahawks will, um...ride with Geno Smith for 2023. That is, pending the QB and Seattle finalizing a new contract, of course. “We’ve got our guy,”...
Stefon Surrogates: Bills WRs Rally Around Josh Allen
Josh Allen can be a gunslinger at times, playing loose and free with the football at key moments. But his playoff history going into last Sunday’s Wild Card game suggested otherwise. In his six previous postseason games, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had just two combined turnovers. That’s one interception and one lost fumble.
Report: Ravens Quarterback Does Not Travel With Team For Playoff Game
CINCINNATI — AFC North rivals are clashing in the Wild Card round, but one important person isn't there. According to the NBC Broadcast of the game, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson did not travel with the team for their battle against the Bengals. Jackson injured his knee on Dec. 4...
Bills could lose notable coach to division rival?
One of the Buffalo Bills’ coaches could soon be seeing them twice a year from the opposing sideline. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported this week that the New York Jets are doing their homework on Bills QB coach Joe Brady. The 33-year-old appears to be an option for the Jets, the Bills’ AFC East division... The post Bills could lose notable coach to division rival? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles Assistants Are Coveted Around the NFL
The barbarians are at the gate when it comes to the Eagles’ coaching staff. While top-seeded Philadelphia is idle from a playing perspective this week, the coaching staff that has helped guide a 14-3 team (14-1 with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts), is in danger of being picked apart. The...
Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ravens release final injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round, marking the third matchup of the 2022-2023 season between the two franchises. Baltimore won the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati, while the Bengals took the Week 18 matchup from the Ravens. On Friday, Baltimore released...
Clune, Vacanti to sing national anthem at Bills wild card game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two local powerhouse singers, who both made a name for themselves in a national singing competition, are joining forces to kick-start Sunday's Bills game. Cami Clune and Joshua Vacanti were both finalists in the NBC singing competition "The Voice." On Sunday, you'll see them together on the field at Highmark Stadium, singing the national anthem.
