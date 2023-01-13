Are You In Love? Share Your Story on ‘Good Day’!

Calling all couples in love!

Sid Simone and Adam Bartelmay, hosts of the popular 9&10 News morning show “Good Day Northern Michigan,” are looking for couples to share their love stories on air for a special Valentine’s Day show.

Sid and Adam are looking for three adult couples – they can be engaged, married, in a long-term relationship, an LGBTQ couple, etc. – to be on the show for the episode. Those selected would talk about how they fell in love, what makes their relationship work, that sort of thing.

Email “Good Day” at GoodDay@9and10news.com to let Sid and Adam know if you are interested.

“Good Day Northern Michigan” airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on 9&10 News and VUit.