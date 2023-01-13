ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My husband sleeps with his eyes open and it freaks me the f–k out

By Samantha Ibrahim
 3 days ago

He doesn’t get his shut-eye the old fashioned way.

TikTok user Payton Vidmar stunned viewers with a bizarre clip that showed how her husband, Colton, falls asleep with both of his eyes wide open.

Her viral video , which has caught over 26 million winks, gave fans a glimpse at her man’s napping habits. “This is proof that my husband actually sleeps with his eyes open. It freaks me the f–k out every time I look,” Vidmar said in the clip.

She then filmed her hubby dozing off while his pupils are seemingly agape and staring into space.

Vidmar proceeds to yell out his name to wake him up, and he sprung back to life by blinking his eyes. Dazed, Colton looked around the room to get rid of his confusion and his wife burst out laughing.

TikTok user Payton Vidmar revealed to viewers how her husband Colton gets his rest.
Viewers were amazed at his sleeping arrangements, sharing their fear and amusement in the comments.

“Man’s gotta be waking up with the DRYEST eyes!” one joked. Another agreed, adding, “The dryness when he wakes up has got to be Saharan.”

Other users were not down with how Vidmar’s husband got his nap time in, writing, “I WOULD BE DEADLY AFRAID!”

“NOOOOOO I WOULD HAVE JUMPED OUT MY SKIN,” another declared. “I could never sleep in the same house as him.”

One insisted she couldn’t sleep next to someone with this issue: “This would be a deal breaker for me.”

However, the jarring phenomenon may not be as unique as TikTok users would believe. Known as nocturnal lagophthalmos, the condition is actually fairly common. According to the Sleep Foundation , about 1 in 20 people do not shut their eyes while sleeping.

Research has also revealed what causes one’s eyelids to pop open while getting their Zzzzs, such as having bulging eyeballs, short or weak eyelids, facial nerve issues and scarring on the eyelids.

MackAttack2089
13h ago

He should get that looked at that’s not healthy sleeping with your eyes open and everything I would go too doctors if I was him sleeping with my eyes open

