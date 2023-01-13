ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Official at Virginia school knew 6-year-old boy had gun hours before he shot teacher

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oURxf_0kDtznaZ00

At least one official at the Virginia school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher last week knew the child had brought a 9mm gun with him to class hours before the shooting, but did not take the weapon away, the Newport News school superintendent revealed.

School system Superintendent George Parker told parents during an online town hall Thursday night that an unnamed administrator at Richneck Elementary School was notified about the gun in the first-grader’s possession ahead of time.

“At least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon in the timeline that we’re reviewing and was aware that that student had … a weapon on campus,” the superintendent told parents.

The boy’s backpack was searched, but no gun was found. Two-and-a-half hours later, the 6-year-old pointed his mother’s 9mm Taurus handgun at teacher Abigail Zwerner and shot her in class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxUZV_0kDtznaZ00
Newport News School Superintendent George Parker said during a town hall that the 6-year-old boy’s backpack was searched hours before the shooting, but no gun was found.
Mike Caudill New York Post

The Newport News police chief has previously said the boy brought the gun to school in his backpack.

Details about how the administrator learned about the handgun and why it wasn’t found and seized in time weren’t immediately available.

The virtual town hall was for parents only, but station WAVY-TV broadcast it after gaining access to the meeting from a parent.

Parker told parents that security measures at local schools will be beefed up, beginning with Richneck Elementary, which will be equipped with a separation wall and doors to the second-grade hallway, a buzzer system and double entranceway.

The superintendent also said he was considering requiring clear plastic backpacks for students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wixia_0kDtznaZ00
First-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner, 25, was shot in the hand and chest by her 6-year-old student in class on Jan. 6.

During a press conference earlier Thursday, Newport News School Board Chair Lisa Surles-Law announced that metal detectors will be installed at all local schools.

The board got the green light Wednesday to buy 90 walk-through metal detectors and has already begun ordering them, said Surles-Law.

Some schools will be outfitted with multiple detectors, reported 12 News Now . Surles-Law did not disclose the total cost of the devices.

The first state-of-the-art detectors will be installed at Richneck Elementary School, where first-grade teacher Abigial Zwerner was shot in the hand and chest on Jan. 6.

Parker said earlier this week that the city already uses metal detectors and random searches in high schools and middle schools, but not at elementary schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEBx1_0kDtznaZ00
When Richneck Elementary School, which is currently closed, reopens, it will be equipped with the first of the 90 metal detectors that will be installed in all city schools.
Mike Caudill New York Post

Surles-Law said last week’s shooting changed that, adding she was sorry it happened “during their watch.”

“The time is now to put metal detectors in all of our schools,” she added at a news conference.

Richneck Elementary has been closed since the incident a week ago and a date for its reopening has not been set yet.

As of Thursday, parents hadn’t been told if their kids will have to go back to the same classroom where the teacher was shot.

When students do resume in-person instruction, they will be walking through a metal detector, despite Parker’s initial misgivings about making local schools look “anything like a prison.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BAXp_0kDtznaZ00
All schools in Newport News, Virginia, will be outfitted with state-of-the-art walk-through metal detectors.
Mike Caudill New York Post

“This incident right here will cause us to rethink how we handle our youngest children,” he said.

The Jan. 6 shooting occurred as Zwerner was teaching her class. Authorities said there was no warning and no struggle before the 6-year-old boy pointed a 9mm Taurus handgun at the teacher and fired one round.

The bullet pierced Zwerner’s hand and struck her chest. The 25-year-old ushered her students out of the classroom before collapsing in an office and being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, which has since been upgraded to stable.

Surles-Law said Thursday that Zwerner’s condition was “improving every day.”

Police Chief Steve Drew has described the shooting as “intentional.” A judge will determine what’s next for the unnamed underage shooter, who is being held at a medical facility following an emergency custody order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCVS7_0kDtznaZ00
Newport News board chair Lisa Surles-Law said Thursday that Zwerner’s condition was improving every day.
NBC News

Drew said the boy used his mother’s gun, which had been purchased legally. It’s unclear how he gained access to the weapon.

A Virginia law prohibits leaving a loaded gun where it is accessible to a child under 14, a misdemeanor punishable with a maximum one-year prison sentence and $2,500 fine.

With Post wires

Comments / 26

pele
3d ago

the school official needs to be fired! if he knew this child had this gun he should have taken the gun away and called the police!

Reply
19
Neicy Rogers
2d ago

how was his lil 6 year old hands able to hold a 9mm and aim perfectly only using 1 bullet??? mom also should have had a lock on her firearm (negligence) especially with a child in the home. administration as well as the mother needs to be punished. those kids in the classroom are gonna be so traumatized smh..

Reply
12
Joni Thies
2d ago

The school official that knew he had a gun needs fired. They have shown they cannot keep teachers or students safe. They must be protected. morally...its a really awful human that didnt protect the teacher or students. The school official needs to be arrested and held accountable.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed in Phoebus area of Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting death in the Phoebus area of Hampton that happened late Sunday afternoon. According to dispatch, this incident happened just before 6 p.m. on County St., near the intersection with Mallory St. Before Hampton Police officers arrived on scene, police...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

19-year-old dies in shooting on County St. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a homicide Sunday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street. A preliminary investigation indicated the...
HAMPTON, VA
WHIO Dayton

School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not seize the 9mm handgun he brought to his classroom, the school system's superintendent said.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' into custody

Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person who was illegally parked on the boardwalk. The person was heavily-armed and was wearing body armor, police said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZBtpDK. Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ …. Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy