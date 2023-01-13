ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 1

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather in Alaska is often challenge, but 2022 was one of the most extreme we’ve seen. High winds, record rain and snow, avalanches, landslides, floods, and fires, all led to nearly a dozen disaster declarations in the state. In the special presentation, Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes, we look back at the weather roller coaster of 2022 and look ahead to the difficult decisions some communities are now facing to prepare for future extreme weather.
ALASKA STATE
NBC News

Tackling the threat of mudslides in soaked California

SAN DIEGO — Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California’s long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. So far the debris has mostly blocked roads and highways and has not harmed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Following a big year, more states push ranked-choice voting

Ranked-choice voting is having a moment. The past year saw not only an expansion in the use of ranked-choice systems but also increased interest in instituting it more widely. And in 2023, legislatures in at least 14 states will consider bills that would move them to this increasingly popular model.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground

This article has been updated with a comment from Hilcorp. For decades, Alaska’s economy has depended on the extraction and harvest of natural resources — industries like pumping oil out of the ground, and cutting timber. Now, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to make money by leaving trees standing, and by pumping carbon […] The post Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

DOT&PF seeks public review of summer 2023 ferry schedule

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2023 summer schedule is now open for public comment. The public is encouraged to provide written comments by January 26, 2023. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here. Comments may be submitted via the following website links (look...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Storms churn well south of mainland Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw a cloudy start to Thursday, but clearing skies overnight. The forecast is not calling for any weather extreme, temperature or precipitation for the next week. Low pressure is circulating in two parts of the state. South of the Aleutian Islands sees a large low...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage man wins $3.5M in Lotto Alaska game on lucky card 49

An Anchorage retiree won more than $3.5 million in a lottery game this week, its largest prize ever distributed. Lotto Alaska announced on Facebook Tuesday that George Tagarook had won not only the charitable game’s weekly prize – 20% of its total ticket sales for the week – but also the rolling jackpot in its Chase the Ace game. By choosing a card on a 54-card board, Tagarook claimed a total of $3,561,733 in the ongoing game, operated by Emerald Isle Pull Tabs of Fairbanks.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Missouri Independent

Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors

Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine.  While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
alaskasnewssource.com

Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer

The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
PALMER, AK
beachconnection.net

Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

NBC News

575K+
Followers
65K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy