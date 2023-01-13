Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather in Alaska is often challenge, but 2022 was one of the most extreme we’ve seen. High winds, record rain and snow, avalanches, landslides, floods, and fires, all led to nearly a dozen disaster declarations in the state. In the special presentation, Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes, we look back at the weather roller coaster of 2022 and look ahead to the difficult decisions some communities are now facing to prepare for future extreme weather.
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
California is emerging from a 'parade of storms' with recovery efforts across a ravaged state
Snow piled up by the foot this weekend on California peaks and mountain passes, closing roadways for avalanche control work, backing up traffic and forcing at least one ski resort, Sierra at Tahoe, to cancel its Monday operations despite "legendary" riding conditions. California's snowpack is on pace for a remarkable...
Tackling the threat of mudslides in soaked California
SAN DIEGO — Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California’s long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. So far the debris has mostly blocked roads and highways and has not harmed...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fast food and other limited service restaurants in Alaska see strong recovery post-pandemic
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The COVID-19 pandemic caused turmoil for nearly sectors in Alaska, but limited service restaurants such as fast food chains were quick to adapt decreasing the pandemics impact on the industry. In Alaska, the winters are cold and most places require vehicular transportation for efficient and safe...
File now: It’s Permanent Fund dividend filing season
As of Jan. 15, over 142,000 Alaskans had filed applications for the 2022 Permanent Fund dividend. Alaska may — according to official counts — have about 733,583 citizens, which means about 19% of eligible Alaskans have already filed. The deadline to file is 11:59 pm on March 31.
Following a big year, more states push ranked-choice voting
Ranked-choice voting is having a moment. The past year saw not only an expansion in the use of ranked-choice systems but also increased interest in instituting it more widely. And in 2023, legislatures in at least 14 states will consider bills that would move them to this increasingly popular model.
kinyradio.com
More oil flowed through Trans Alaska Pipeline last year than in 2021 or 2020, operator reports
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - The amount of oil flowing through the Trans Alaska Pipeline System was higher in 2022 than in each of the two years prior, the system’s operator said on Tuesday. The system shipped over 176.4 million barrels of oil in the calendar year, averaging 483,415...
Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground
This article has been updated with a comment from Hilcorp. For decades, Alaska’s economy has depended on the extraction and harvest of natural resources — industries like pumping oil out of the ground, and cutting timber. Now, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to make money by leaving trees standing, and by pumping carbon […] The post Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
California storm impacts will be felt for ‘6 months to a year,’ says county supervisor
Monterey County estimates $30 million in damages. County Supervisor Chris Lopez expects that number to climb.Jan. 16, 2023.
kinyradio.com
DOT&PF seeks public review of summer 2023 ferry schedule
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2023 summer schedule is now open for public comment. The public is encouraged to provide written comments by January 26, 2023. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here. Comments may be submitted via the following website links (look...
alaskasnewssource.com
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
alaskasnewssource.com
Storms churn well south of mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw a cloudy start to Thursday, but clearing skies overnight. The forecast is not calling for any weather extreme, temperature or precipitation for the next week. Low pressure is circulating in two parts of the state. South of the Aleutian Islands sees a large low...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage man wins $3.5M in Lotto Alaska game on lucky card 49
An Anchorage retiree won more than $3.5 million in a lottery game this week, its largest prize ever distributed. Lotto Alaska announced on Facebook Tuesday that George Tagarook had won not only the charitable game’s weekly prize – 20% of its total ticket sales for the week – but also the rolling jackpot in its Chase the Ace game. By choosing a card on a 54-card board, Tagarook claimed a total of $3,561,733 in the ongoing game, operated by Emerald Isle Pull Tabs of Fairbanks.
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
Latest storms increased water levels at CA reservoirs, but officials say conservation still needed
California has seen historic storms over the last few weeks. The Sierras were pounded with several feet of snow, and large swaths of the state saw severe flooding.
beachconnection.net
Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
NBC News
575K+
Followers
65K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1