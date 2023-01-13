Al Pacino's Net Worth In 2023 Makes Him 'The Godfather' of Hollywood

Al Pacino ’s net worth reflects the fact that he is one of the most decorated actors of all time. The Oscar winner has conquered both the small and big screen, with his iconic performances spanning decades. It’s no surprise that one of the kings of Hollywood has a bank account to match.

Pacino has even had a prolific career onstage, earning himself two Tony awards in the process. He’s appeared in some of the most iconic movies ever, including The Godfather , The Godfather: Part II and Scarface , in addition to dozens of others. We are really curious as to how much money this kind of talent can earn!

Here is everything you need to know about Al Pacino’s net worth.

How did Al Pacino get famous?

Considering the current backlash against “nepo babies” in Hollywood, it can be refreshing to see an actor who worked incredibly hard to get where he is. Al Pacino became famous through blood, sweat and tears—and talent. When he decided to attend the High School of Performing Arts as a teenager, his mother disapproved, causing him to leave home. As a result, the future acclaimed actor had to take low-paying jobs as a busboy, doorman, janitor, messenger and postal clerk in order to support himself.

The actor dropped out of high school eventually to pursue acting full-time. After being rejected from The Actors Studio, Pacino began his actor training at HB Studio, eventually gaining admission to The Actors Studio four years later, where he studied under greats like future costar Lee Strasberg . He found professional acting success onstage at first in the late ‘60s before transitioning to big-screen roles.

His film debut came in the form of a small role in 1969’s Me, Natalie , an indie film starring Patty Duke . However, it was his role in 1971’s The Panic in Needle Park that earned him the attention of director Francis Ford Coppola , who cast him in what would become his breakout role as Michael Corleone in 1972’s The Godfather .

Pacino was cast over objections from studio executives, who wanted someone well-known for the part. He was even almost fired during filming because of his understated performance, which executives did not understand at the time. However, Pacino would go on to earn his first of many Academy Award nominations for the part, which marked his launch into movies and worldwide fame and acclaim.

What is Al Pacino's net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Al Pacino has a net worth of $120 million in 2023. He has earned this fortune mainly through his acting work but also through his work as a film director and producer. Hoo-ah!

How much did Al Pacino get paid for The Godfather ?

Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in "The Godfather," the movie based on the novel by Mario Puzo and directed by Francis Ford Coppola CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

For his breakout role as Michael Corleone in 1972’s The Godfather , Al Pacino was reportedly paid $35,000. This relatively small salary was due to him being a relative unknown at the time he was cast, though the fact that the movie launched his career most likely more than made up for the lack of upfront payment. (Keep in mind though, that in today's dollars, that sum would be nearly $253,000, so nothing to shake a stick at!)

How much did Al Pacino get paid for The Godfather 2 ?

Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in "The Godfather: Part II" Paramount Pictures/CBS via Getty Images

For his part in the sequel to 1972’s The Godfather, 1974’s The Godfather: Part II , Al Pacino’s salary was upped from $35,000 to $500,000 ($3.18 million today)—as well as 10% of the film’s profits. Because of this backend deal, Pacino has likely earned tens of millions of additional earnings for his role in the film.

How much did Al Pacino get paid for The Godfather 3 ?

Al Pacino on the set of "The Godfather: Part III," written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

For his role in the third part of The Godfather Trilogy , 1990’s The Godfather: Part III , Al Pacino was reportedly paid $5 million. However, it has been said that the actor initially demanded an upfront payment of $7 million plus a percentage of the film’s gross before profit —which was denied by director Francis Ford Coppola, who threatened to kill his character off. Well, that’s one way to negotiate!

How much did Al Pacino get paid for Scarface ?

Al Pacino stars in "Scarface" Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It has not been publicly released how much Al Pacino was paid for his iconic role as Tony Montana in 1983’s Scarface . However, considering the fact that the film’s budget began in the $13 million to $14 million range and he was commanding upwards of $500,000 per movie at that time, we can imagine he was probably paid in the low millions—possibly with a percentage of the film’s gross negotiated in his contract.

How much did Al Pacino get paid for The Devil's Advocate ?

Charlize Theron, Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves attend a photocall for their film "The Devil's Advocate." Eric Robert/Getty Images

It has not been publicly released how much Al Pacino was paid for his devilish role in 1997’s The Devil’s Advocate . We do know that costar Keanu Reeves famously took a pay cut of a few million in order to allow for the production to afford to bring Pacino on board. As a result, we imagine Pacino was most likely paid around $10 million for his role.

How much did Al Pacino get paid for Jack and Jill ?

It has not been made public knowledge how much Al Pacino was paid for his role in the much-derided 2011 movie Jack and Jill . It has been said that Adam Sandler was paid $20 million for his role. Pacino’s appearance in the movie, which earned him a Razzie Award, has been long considered to be one of the most famous “ paycheck roles ”—a movie an actor clearly made solely for the money. Because of that, we do imagine he was paid in the millions for the movie, probably in the $5 million to $10 million range. It's important to note, however, that it's pretty clear Pacino was in o the joke the entire time.

How much did Al Pacino get paid for House of Gucci ?

Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci in "House of Gucci" MGM

It is not known how much Al Pacino was paid for his role in 2021’s House of Gucci . However, considering he was reportedly paid $20 million for his role in 2019’s The Irishman and he typically makes in the $10 million range for most of his films nowadays, he may have earned upwards of $10 million for the role.

How much money does Al Pacino make per movie?

The amount that Al Pacino earns per movie nowadays depends on the size of his role and the film’s budget. However, Pacino typically earns around $10 million or more per movie, with his salary topping $20 million for certain projects. Not bad!

How much does Al Pacino make for Hunters ?

Al Pacino's salary for Hunters on Amazon Prime Video isn't publicly known. Hunters Season 2 will unfortunately be its last.

