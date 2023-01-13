'Disgusting Food Museum' in Sweden Even Supplies Visitors with 'Barf Bags'

Must have a strong stomach to enter!

Even the most exploratory eaters out there have at least one food that seriously grosses them out. Eating is a visceral, personal experience, and each person's individual tastes inform what they can handle. If you try to eat something that triggers your "yuck" reaction, you're probably not gonna keep it down for long.

But what if you've got an iron stomach and want to test your boundaries? Travel vlogger @life_with_loopie brings us to the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmö, Sweden - a place so nauseating, they hand out barf bags to visitors!

While this concept almost sounds like a prank at first, we actually think the intent behind it is very thoughtful. They're trying to break down stigmas about "disgusting" foods by offering guests a worldwide perspective. While our tastes are personal, they're largely informed by our life experiences and cultural background. Something that seems disgusting to you might be considered a tasty delicacy somewhere else in the world, and vice versa.

These stigmas around cultural foods can even result in bigotry against those who eat them, which is why it's important to break down that stigma and put things into perspective. Sure, most of us in America would probably find hákarl (Icelandic fermented shark) or casu martzu (maggot-ridden cheese from Sardinia) disgusting. But the museum also includes American products like ultra-processed Spam and plasticy, preservative-filled Twinkies. Regardless of whether or not you enjoy these foods, if you stop and think about it, they are conceptually kinda gross!

The museum even highlights a common "gross" Swedish delicacy: surströmming, a fermented salt herring that is notorious for making inexperienced eaters puke from the smell alone. By highlighting that all cultures (including your own) have popular foods that could be described as disgusting, it helps people be more understanding about culinary choices they might personally find to be gross.

Even understanding the biases behind them, though, your taste is your own, and you're allowed to like or dislike whatever you choose. If you're inspired to expand your culinary horizons, though, the museum lets you try many of the highlighted foods like surströmming, durian, and silk worms. You may end up liking something you never thought you could enjoy! If not, though... well hey, that's what the barf bags are for.

