Selena Gomez’s Golden Globes Mani Is the Perfect Glam Take on Nude Nails

Selena Gomez. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Selena Gomez made our list of best dressed stars at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 11, and a more detailed look at her glam has confirmed we made the right choice.

The Rare Beauty founder’s nail artist, Tom Bachik, shared a close-up of the 30-year-old’s sparkly manicure on Instagram, and we’ll be taking this photo with us as our inspo pic on our next trip to the salon. Gomez’s stiletto-shaped nude nails were chicly adorned with a layer of Swarovski pixie dust for a glamorous finish.

“Mabel’s Mani ✨💅🏼,” Bachik captioned the post he shared with his 560,000 IG followers. He also listed each of the Aprés Nail products he used to achieve the star’s manicure.

“The perfect Golden Globe manicure 😍❤️,” commented one person, while another fan added, “You can still make the whole place shimmer 💅✨✨.”

In another post, the celebrity nail artist—who also counts Jennifer Lopez, Nicola Peltz and Margot Robbie as clients—provided some insight into his creative choice to opt for an upgraded take on nude nails for Gomez.

“We wanted to use a softer shade with a bit of sparkle to contrast the deep dark drama of her [Valentino] gown,” he wrote .

The “My Mind & Me” singer received her first Golden Globe nomination this year. She was considered for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy for her work as Mabel in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building . Quinta Brunson took home the award for Abbott Elementary .

Gomez brought her little sister, Gracie, along as her date to the star-studded event—read more about it here .

