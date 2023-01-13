ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Chef Alison Roman loves her induction stove. Twitter has so many questions.

By Catherine Boudreau
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koeHM_0kDtzOiW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywt6t_0kDtzOiW00
Alison Roman, a chef and food writer.

Dave Pedley/Getty Images

  • Electric-induction stoves got celebrity-chef endorsements following a controversy over gas stoves.
  • Induction stoves are popular in Europe, but unfamiliar to many Americans.
  • The Biden administration is considering ways to reduce air-quality hazards from gas stoves.

"Can you toast marshmallows over it for s'mores?"

"How do you warm tortillas?"

"Does it heat things up (e.g. boil a pot of water) as fast as gas?"

"But no aesthetic copper cookware."

Those questions and comments rolled in for the celebrity chef Alison Roman on Wednesday after she tweeted that she owns an induction stove " by choice ." Tom Colicchio, a judge on "Top Chef" and a food-policy activist, similarly weighed in with his support for induction stoves, saying he regretted not installing one at home after opting for a gas-burning unit instead. There's a whole legion of chefs who feel the same.

The chefs' declarations of love for an electric appliance follows a firestorm this week over the Biden administration's stance on gas stoves . Richard Trumka Jr., a commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, told Bloomberg that a ban on gas stoves was on the table. Blowback ensued, prompting the agency to clarify that it wasn't considering a ban, but that it is looking at other ways to reduce gas stoves' risks to public health.

The outrage gave Republican politicians fuel in their culture war with Democrats and revealed a deep passion for gas stoves among some Americans. It also inadvertently raised the profile of the little-known electric-induction stove, much to the delight of climate advocates who want to phase out fossil fuels.

"This is an opportunity to talk about how induction stoves are a better appliance, even if you don't give a hoot about health or climate," Brady Seals, a manager at the think tank RMI's Carbon-Free Buildings program, told Insider. "It cooks really fast, is easy to clean, and very energy efficient."

Americans will need an education. Roman acknowledged that she was "forced" into buying an induction stove because she didn't want to install a gas tank outside her home, but then became a convert. Many of her cooking videos feature a gas stove because she films them in her Brooklyn, New York, rental apartment, Roman said.

Induction stoves are popular in Europe. Even " The Great British Bake Off " is a fan . In the US, however, only 5% of homes have them, according to Consumer Reports.

They aren't like traditional electric stoves or coil-top burners. The main difference is that induction stoves use electromagnetic waves to heat cookware, essentially turning your pots and pans into their own heat source.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQZ9G_0kDtzOiW00
A Samsung electric-induction stove cooktop.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Consumer Reports said induction cooktops and ranges generally outperform every other kind of range the magazine tests. Induction units are five to 10% more energy efficient than conventional electric stoves, and three times more efficient than gas stoves. This could save people money on their utility bills.

Roman tweeted that she boils a large pot of water in under two minutes with her induction stove, versus boiling one in 10 to 15 minutes with the gas stove in her apartment at its highest setting.

There are some drawbacks, though. Copper or aluminum cookware won't work on an induction stove — magnetic metals like cast iron and some stainless steels are best. It's also expensive to convert from gas because an electrician has to install a new outlet, according to Consumer Reports. But it's less pricey to make the switch from a conventional electric stove.

The majority of US homes already use conventional electric stoves, while about 38% use gas stoves, according to the US Energy Information Administration .

The price of induction stoves is also continuing to drop, with some selling for as low as $1,000, Consumer Reports found. The Inflation Reduction Act authorized an $840 rebate for low- and middle-income households that don't already have an electric stove. States are expected to roll out the discounts later this year.

Then there are the perks for air quality: Burning gas releases pollutants like carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and formaldehyde, which increase the risk of respiratory damage. A recent study , which Seals coauthored, found that cooking on a gas stove has similar risks to secondhand smoke for childhood asthma.

The air-quality hazards are why the Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering ways to regulate gas stoves.

Proper ventilation significantly reduces the concentration of pollutants from gas stoves, though the appliances are not always vented to the outdoors, and it isn't guaranteed that people will use their exhaust hoods and fans.

Yet, it was the simmer that sold Roman.

"A gorgeous, gentle whisper. Tiny bubbles. Delicate steam," is how she described it .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Celebrity chef David Chang blasts Costco’s ‘disgusting’ rotisserie chicken

David Chang, the celebrity chef who founded the Michelin-starred Momofuku restaurant, isn’t a big fan of Costco’s rotisserie chicken. “I got a hot take,” Chang said during this week’s edition of “The David Chang Show” podcast. “I think the Costco chicken is the worst rotisserie chicken,” he said. “They’re not good. They’re not seasoned.”  Chang continued: “The reason why it’s important to have it properly seasoned is, you might eat it the next day cold — and it’s gotta taste good cold.” “And there’s something about all the nitrates and all the crap they pump into that chicken that makes that chicken breast even more...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Mashed

The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today

Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
Popculture

Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food

Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
Apartment Therapy

Why You Should Always Keep a Bowl of Vinegar Next to Your Stove

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
FLORIDA STATE
POPSUGAR

TikTok's Infamous Pink Sauce Is Now Available at Walmart

The mystery condiment invented by TikTok creator Chef Pii (@chef.pii), once sent ripples of intrigue, disgust, and digestive problems across the internet. But despite the initial mixed reactions, Pink Sauce is now officially being sold in Walmart. In August 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that an established food company...
Thrillist

Burger King Is Unleashing a Whole New Take on Its Fan-Favorite Whopper

The Whopper is one of Burger King's most tried-and-true menu items, but just because the fast food joint has found success with its classic iteration, doesn't mean there isn't room for innovation. In fact, the chain has repeatedly introduced new takes on its signature hamburger. The Swiss 'N Shroom Whopper Melt is just the latest, Chew Boom reports.
Tyla

People are just discovering what AM and PM means

I was today year's old when I found out what AM and PM mean. Prepare to be relieved someone else didn't know either:. The likelihood is, you probably didn't pay much attention in your year one lessons and haven't given much thought to what AM and PM mean since. It...
Food Beast

Say Hello To Starry, Sprite's Newest Rival Replacing Sierra Mist

No soda rivalry is greater than that between Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. When it comes to the lemon-lime variety, however, Coca-Cola's Sprite has been the clear winner for decades. PepsiCo is hoping to establish a worthy competitor, however, with the introduction of Starry. This lemon-lime soda will replace Sierra Mist in the drink titan's arsenal, according to CNN.
Business Insider

Business Insider

823K+
Followers
48K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy