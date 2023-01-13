ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

M Henderson

What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee Drive

Former McDonald's restaurant on West Lee Drive purchased. Former McDonald's restaurant, 355 West Lee DrivePhoto byM Henderson. The McDonald's Restaurant at 355 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, has been sitting empty ever since the company moved to a location across the street. The newly developed Arlington Creek shopping center at the corner of Burbank Drive and West Lee was already home to wildly successful fast food restaurants like Atomic Burger, Chick-fil-A, and Whataburger.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is a part of a national organization that nurtures...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales

King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
kadn.com

Replacement for mac's grocery store in Jeanerette

Jeanerette, La (KADN)- Some communities have a grocery store on every major corner, but in Jeanerette that hasn't been the case. "It meant a lot to the community." "This was the only store in Jeanerette." It's been seven months since a fire destroyed mac's sugar city market. Kenneth Johnson says...
JEANERETTE, LA
brproud.com

New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

2022 review in photos, part 2

On Jan. 4, The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate started its look back at some of our favorite and memorable photos. Here's part two of our year in review. We've pored over the long list of staff-taken photos, submitted pictures and those taken by our part-time photographers. We hope you enjoy this walk...
LIVINGSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Ascension for Jan. 18, 2023

Children ages 6-8 are invited to the Ascension Parish Library’s Galvez location at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for a snowball fight (with fake, squishy snowballs). Visitors will build a snowman out of balloons, make snowflakes, and pin the nose on Olaf. Senior Sock Hop set. The Mardi Gras edition...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Hospital is hosting several upcoming classes to educate kids about the often uncomfortable topic of puberty. The classes are geared toward kids ages nine to 11 and a trusted adult. Organizers said the classes are informal and interactive and allow participants to ask questions in a safe, comfortable environment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jessica Trahan: 'No such thing as too much grace and too much kindness'

Jessica Trahan is in her fourth year serving as director at Wesley United Campus Ministry at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. A native of Lake Arthur, Trahan spent 17 years in college athletics as both a coach and administrator. Answering a call to ministry was an unexpected left turn at 40, but she says it has proven to be both humbling and transformative at a personal level.
LAFAYETTE, LA
94.3 Lite FM

True Crime Series Calls Baton Rogue, Louisiana a ‘Serial Killer Capital’

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in the state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA

