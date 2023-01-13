Read full article on original website
Where are you eating, Baton Rouge? Check out 20 new, opening restaurants
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hey, Baton Rouge, are you tired of eating at the same restaurants every week? Well, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of 20 new and coming eateries to spice up your social plans. The list is a great way to explore the community in the new year, and it […]
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House
Lunch specials featured Monday through Sunday at Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House on Airline Highway. Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HousePhoto byM Henderson. Frank's Restaurant and Smoke House at 8353 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge is a town staple for a home-style breakfast, seven days a week. Frank's also serves lunch.
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee Drive
Former McDonald's restaurant on West Lee Drive purchased. Former McDonald's restaurant, 355 West Lee DrivePhoto byM Henderson. The McDonald's Restaurant at 355 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, has been sitting empty ever since the company moved to a location across the street. The newly developed Arlington Creek shopping center at the corner of Burbank Drive and West Lee was already home to wildly successful fast food restaurants like Atomic Burger, Chick-fil-A, and Whataburger.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.
Relatives erect monument to honor 2 20th century pioneering Denham Springs women
A new monument alongside the central street in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery is a salute to two remarkable sisters, Yvonne Stafford and Dr. Nelda Faye Stafford, who were trailblazers in the fields of aviation and medicine during a time in the nation’s history when women were not always readily accepted in both demanding disciplines.
Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is a part of a national organization that nurtures...
Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales
King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
Replacement for mac's grocery store in Jeanerette
Jeanerette, La (KADN)- Some communities have a grocery store on every major corner, but in Jeanerette that hasn't been the case. "It meant a lot to the community." "This was the only store in Jeanerette." It's been seven months since a fire destroyed mac's sugar city market. Kenneth Johnson says...
New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
Cleaning up an 81-ton litter heap shows scale of Baton Rouge's stormwater problem
For about three decades, rainwater slowly but steadily dragged Baton Rouge litter into a 10-acre pit behind LSU's Burden Museum and Gardens off of Essen Lane. More and more trash piled up, until about 81 tons of discarded bottles, cans, plastic objects and other trash sat in a soaking heap.
2022 review in photos, part 2
On Jan. 4, The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate started its look back at some of our favorite and memorable photos. Here's part two of our year in review. We've pored over the long list of staff-taken photos, submitted pictures and those taken by our part-time photographers. We hope you enjoy this walk...
Around Ascension for Jan. 18, 2023
Children ages 6-8 are invited to the Ascension Parish Library’s Galvez location at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for a snowball fight (with fake, squishy snowballs). Visitors will build a snowman out of balloons, make snowflakes, and pin the nose on Olaf. Senior Sock Hop set. The Mardi Gras edition...
'Good Morning America' focuses on Olivia Dunne-mania and troubling side effects; report airing Monday morning on WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - "Good Morning America" is discussing the frenzy surrounding LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and the precautions the school is now having to take. Watch live newscasts here. The social media star asked fans to "be respectful" after a gym meet in Utah when teenage boys caused disruptions to...
Here's our favorite photos from the pages of The Ascension Advocate in 2022
We've pored over the long list of staff-taken photos, submitted pictures, and those taken by our part-time photographers in search of our favorite photos of 2022. Earlier this month, The Ascension Advocate published its list for January through June and this week we look at photos from the rest of the year.
Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Hospital is hosting several upcoming classes to educate kids about the often uncomfortable topic of puberty. The classes are geared toward kids ages nine to 11 and a trusted adult. Organizers said the classes are informal and interactive and allow participants to ask questions in a safe, comfortable environment.
Jessica Trahan: 'No such thing as too much grace and too much kindness'
Jessica Trahan is in her fourth year serving as director at Wesley United Campus Ministry at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. A native of Lake Arthur, Trahan spent 17 years in college athletics as both a coach and administrator. Answering a call to ministry was an unexpected left turn at 40, but she says it has proven to be both humbling and transformative at a personal level.
Crawfish season off to a good start; businesses say cold weather not affecting the mudbugs
Crawfish are hot and ready. It's the season many have been waiting for. "The season's looking pretty good. The catch is starting to come up, the fishermen are actually getting started, so we should see a very large influx of crawfish in the area soon," said Elvondae Raybon, owner of Pit-N-Peel.
True Crime Series Calls Baton Rogue, Louisiana a ‘Serial Killer Capital’
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in the state capital.
