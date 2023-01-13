BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hey, Baton Rouge, are you tired of eating at the same restaurants every week? Well, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of 20 new and coming eateries to spice up your social plans. The list is a great way to explore the community in the new year, and it […]

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO