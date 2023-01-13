Read full article on original website
Fans of a 90’s cult thriller are up in arms after its name is invoked in the same breath as ‘Babylon’
Last month, the movie Babylon came out and turned into a box-office bomb. It only served one purpose — adding to Margot Robbie’s disappointing track record of films named after cities (see Amsterdam). So, it is quite understandable when a comparison of the film to an actual hit makes some fans very mad.
Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline
Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so. After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a...
The ambitious blockbuster that tried and failed to save cinema hasn’t become any less polarizing
The summer of 2020 was without a doubt the worst time in decades to release a mega budget blockbuster, but Christopher Nolan remained adamant that he held the power to single-handedly save cinema with Tenet. As one of the most inventive, innovative, and acclaimed filmmakers of the modern era, the...
‘The Last of Us’ drowning in acclaim reignites the hatred for ‘Uncharted,’ but Mark Wahlberg in particular
In case you missed it, HBO’s The Last of Us premiered last night, and it’s easy to see why it instantly secured a reputation as the single best-reviewed live-action video game adaptation in history. To be fair, audiences have had to sift though an awful lot of crap...
Why is Ellie so important in ‘The Last of Us?’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the premiere episode of The Last of Us, and the video game of the same name. Whether or not one is familiar with the popular video game, the live-action adaptation of The Last of Us by HBO has been garnering significant buzz ever since it was announced. Now, with the premiere episode of the post-apocalyptic drama pretty much breaking the internet, brand new audiences have been introduced to the harrowing and emotional world of Joel, Ellie, and all the important supporting characters that make up the incredible storyline.
The hotly-debated spinoff to a remake that didn’t get a sequel heists Top 10 streaming treasure
As if we needed any more indications that Hollywood’s creative well is running drier than ever, Barbie duo Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are widely expected to be teaming up for the next installment in the sprawling Ocean’s franchise. The A-list pairing’s descent into the world of the...
A psychological horror shunned as part of a failed experiment goes it alone on streaming
Prime Video’s Welcome to the Blumhouse experiment sounded a lot better in practice than it proved to be in execution, with the horror hit factory giving up-and-coming filmmakers the chance to showcase their skills as part of a multi-film collection on a major streaming service. Releasing two at a...
Where can I play ‘The Last of Us?’
Adapting popular video game The Last of Us into a massive television series always seemed to be on the cards, with The Last of Us series now debuting on HBO Max in 2023. Winner of countless Game of the Year awards, The Last of Us has been out in the zeitgeist for a decade, but with the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led series there’s plenty of renewed interest in the games.
‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock stuns in Calvin Klein underwear ad
House of the Dragon might not be in the midst of a dramatic season right now, but Milly Alcock is still happy to catch everyone’s eyes and nab headlines. One of the many breakout stars of HBO’s huge Game of Thrones prequel series, Alcock has amassed a huge following thanks to her appearance in the show. The Australian actress had previously only really made a name for herself in her native country, with appearances on shows like A Place to Call Home, Pine Gap, and Upright, but is now associated with one of the biggest fantasy franchises ever.
Are there going to be any ‘The Last of Us’ spinoffs?
HBO Max’s first major series for 2023 has hit streaming with The Last of Us beginning what might be a banner year for the service. Based on the hit video game of the same name, The Last of Us looks to cement the game in a different medium and emulate its successes in the gaming world. With a hefty budget and an all-star cast headlined by Pedro Pascal as Joel, things look positive for this to become HBO’s alternating hit in between seasons of House of the Dragon.
What is the credits song in ‘The Last of Us’ episode one?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode one. The Last of Us tv show is finally here, with the ten-year anniversary of the game seeing the first episode of the HBO Max adaptation. Introduced and following the first few hours of the game, the first episode received adoring praise from both fans of the game and converted the masses to its zombie ways.
Fans have ideas for who shouldn’t play James Gunn’s younger Superman
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now in charge of reinventing the DC Comics’ live-action adaptations, everyone’s greatly anticipating the newest actor to play the Man of Steel himself, Superman. With news that Henry Cavill has been let go from the role in favor of a younger actor, there’s been much speculation as to which actor is best suited to taking on the famous role in the DCU.
One of gaming’s most beloved figures and a Sony competitor has seen ‘The Last of Us’, and he loves it
The dawn of HBO Max’s The Last of Us series is finally upon us, and with a pair of Rotten Tomatoes scores numbering 99 and 96 from critics and audiences respectively, it’s arrived about as loudly as it could. Having been pegged as one of the greatest video...
Review: ‘The Last of Us’ on HBO is not the perfect adaptation… it’s better
Even more than a decade after it originally came out, that gut-wrenching scene of Joel Miller in the opening moments of The Last of Us video game still leaves audiences a sobbing wreck. That alone speaks more about what creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have managed to pull off than any combination of words at any length could possibly do justice.
All signs point to ‘Velma’ getting a second season and hate-watching could be to blame
We’ve got nobody but ourselves to blame, with the consensus being Velma will end up getting a second season. This is everybody’s collective fault. Hope you’re proud of yourselves. Velma took to audiences like a cat to an Olympic swimming pool. Absolutely struggling and fighting for its...
A violently divisive and incredibly absurd revenge thriller dishes out streaming’s own brand of vigilante justice
Gerard Butler recently admitted that he felt equal parts complemented and humiliated after being called the “King of the B-Movie,” but if he wants to evolve into the Tom Hanks of the genre as he so boldly proclaimed, then maybe he’ll need to tackle more projects like Law Abiding Citizen.
James Gunn celebrates DC’s fitting first awards season winner under his watch
Even though he hasn’t been in the job for very long, James Gunn has already found himself celebrating the first awards season victory secured by DC under his watch. While that may sound as though he’s taking the credit for something he had very little to do with, the victor is perhaps the most fitting candidate of all that isn’t Peacemaker.
‘She-Hulk’ ranking as a better comic book show than ‘The Boys’ and ‘Peacemaker’ goes down exactly as you’d expect
If you were to take a random poll on Twitter asking people to name the worst superhero show of 2022, then the relentless barrage of criticism and trolling to have greeted She-Hulk: Attorney at Law throughout its run on Disney Plus would put it safely at the front of the queue. And yet, Rotten Tomatoes disagrees.
An R-rated knockoff crime caper that imploded at the box office tries to go legit on Disney Plus
Thanks almost entirely to Quentin Tarantino – who inadvertently created an entire subgenre through back-to-back classics Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction – the 1990s ended up being swamped by thinly-veiled imitations that featured complex plots and a star-studded ensemble cast. Very few of them found success, but even less fared worse than Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.
Gorehounds in agreement that a suspiciously familiar horror gains cult status for one reason only
There are certain movies you can predict with the utmost certainty will be guaranteed cult classic status from the second they’re released, with zeitgeist-seizing killer doll horror M3GAN the latest example. Despite bearing suspicious similarities to a certain video game franchise, though, the sentiment also applied to Willy’s Wonderland.
