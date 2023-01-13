ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Why is Ellie so important in ‘The Last of Us?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the premiere episode of The Last of Us, and the video game of the same name. Whether or not one is familiar with the popular video game, the live-action adaptation of The Last of Us by HBO has been garnering significant buzz ever since it was announced. Now, with the premiere episode of the post-apocalyptic drama pretty much breaking the internet, brand new audiences have been introduced to the harrowing and emotional world of Joel, Ellie, and all the important supporting characters that make up the incredible storyline.
wegotthiscovered.com

Where can I play ‘The Last of Us?’

Adapting popular video game The Last of Us into a massive television series always seemed to be on the cards, with The Last of Us series now debuting on HBO Max in 2023. Winner of countless Game of the Year awards, The Last of Us has been out in the zeitgeist for a decade, but with the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led series there’s plenty of renewed interest in the games.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock stuns in Calvin Klein underwear ad

House of the Dragon might not be in the midst of a dramatic season right now, but Milly Alcock is still happy to catch everyone’s eyes and nab headlines. One of the many breakout stars of HBO’s huge Game of Thrones prequel series, Alcock has amassed a huge following thanks to her appearance in the show. The Australian actress had previously only really made a name for herself in her native country, with appearances on shows like A Place to Call Home, Pine Gap, and Upright, but is now associated with one of the biggest fantasy franchises ever.
wegotthiscovered.com

Are there going to be any ‘The Last of Us’ spinoffs?

HBO Max’s first major series for 2023 has hit streaming with The Last of Us beginning what might be a banner year for the service. Based on the hit video game of the same name, The Last of Us looks to cement the game in a different medium and emulate its successes in the gaming world. With a hefty budget and an all-star cast headlined by Pedro Pascal as Joel, things look positive for this to become HBO’s alternating hit in between seasons of House of the Dragon.
wegotthiscovered.com

What is the credits song in ‘The Last of Us’ episode one?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode one. The Last of Us tv show is finally here, with the ten-year anniversary of the game seeing the first episode of the HBO Max adaptation. Introduced and following the first few hours of the game, the first episode received adoring praise from both fans of the game and converted the masses to its zombie ways.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans have ideas for who shouldn’t play James Gunn’s younger Superman

With James Gunn and Peter Safran now in charge of reinventing the DC Comics’ live-action adaptations, everyone’s greatly anticipating the newest actor to play the Man of Steel himself, Superman. With news that Henry Cavill has been let go from the role in favor of a younger actor, there’s been much speculation as to which actor is best suited to taking on the famous role in the DCU.
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘The Last of Us’ on HBO is not the perfect adaptation… it’s better

Even more than a decade after it originally came out, that gut-wrenching scene of Joel Miller in the opening moments of The Last of Us video game still leaves audiences a sobbing wreck. That alone speaks more about what creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have managed to pull off than any combination of words at any length could possibly do justice.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn celebrates DC’s fitting first awards season winner under his watch

Even though he hasn’t been in the job for very long, James Gunn has already found himself celebrating the first awards season victory secured by DC under his watch. While that may sound as though he’s taking the credit for something he had very little to do with, the victor is perhaps the most fitting candidate of all that isn’t Peacemaker.
wegotthiscovered.com

An R-rated knockoff crime caper that imploded at the box office tries to go legit on Disney Plus

Thanks almost entirely to Quentin Tarantino – who inadvertently created an entire subgenre through back-to-back classics Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction – the 1990s ended up being swamped by thinly-veiled imitations that featured complex plots and a star-studded ensemble cast. Very few of them found success, but even less fared worse than Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy