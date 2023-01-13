Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Man allegedly kicks employee in stomach over towel in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested one man after a fight broke out between him and another employee over a towel at an unknown business. According to Middlesex Township Police, a fight between two employees happened was called in to police on Jan. 13. When police conducted an...
Police investigating after man allegedly hit people with baseball bat in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are conducting an aggravated assault investigation after a man allegedly hit two people with an aluminum baseball bat in Lancaster County. State Police said that on Jan. 15, members of the PSP Lancaster Barracks received a phone call reporting that Kerr Michael Graham allegedly hit […]
local21news.com
Man digs through hotel flower beds, has fentanyl seized in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have taken one man into custody after they say he was witnessed digging through flower beds at a hotel. According to East Cocalico Township Police Department, hotel employees reported to officers that 32-year-old Robert West had been acting strange on Dec. 21 around 8:30 p.m. at a Hilton hotel on 400 North Reamstown Rd.
local21news.com
Man allegedly hits person three times in head with baseball bat in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — At approximately 3:31 p.m. Sunday afternoon, police got a phone call about a man striking two people with a baseball bat according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Officials say Kerr Michael Graham hit two individuals, one of them three times in the head, with...
local21news.com
Man on the loose after shooting at fleeing car passenger in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a shooter who approached a group of people in a car and opened fire. Hanover Borough Police Department say the incident happened on the 100 block of Carlisle St. on Sunday around 8 p.m. Officers...
explore venango
Two Men Accused of Holding Victims by Gunpoint During Home Invasion, Robbing Them
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly holding victims by gunpoint during a home invasion and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Pull Evidence From Behind Delaware County Homes After Body Is Found
Investigators could be seen placing evidence markers and putting items into bags during an investigation behind some Delaware County homes early Monday after a body was found. Upper Darby police said officers responded to the alley behind homes along Greenwood Avenue, off Church Lane, the police department tweeted after 1 a.m.
abc27.com
Lancaster County police officer honored for saving 15-month old
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Jan. 13, a police officer was recognized and awarded for his efforts in saving a baby. According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, the Township Board of Supervisors recognized Officer Jose Gonzalez for his quick, life-saving actions to save a 15-month-old baby.
WGAL
Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
Caught on video: Suspects wanted for stealing truck in Folcroft
Video from inside the stolen truck captured two suspects before they notice it had a security camera right on the dashboard.
Man Kills Himself In Berks Domestic Disturbance That Brought Major Police Presence
A man took his own life during a domestic disturbance involving a female that brought a major police response to the scene in Berks County over the weekend. Police responded to reports of a domestic incident on Morgantown Road just south of Westley Road around 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Robeson police said.
abc27.com
Man who died after Franklin County crash identified
ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. On Monday, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Yogesh Padalia from Franklin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg,...
Popculture
'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Baltimore Arrested on Murder Charge
Michael Anthony Baltimore, a fugitive featured on TLC's 90 Day Fiance, was arrested in Davie, Florida on Jan. 13 in connection with a 2021 murder. Baltimore, 44, was on the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted fugitives list. He allegedly shot and killed barbershop owner Kendell Jerome Cook on May 22, 2021.
Female Body Found, Mattress Seized In DelCo: Report
A mattress was among items seized by authorities investigating the discovery of a female body in Delaware County overnight, 6abc reports. Paramedics called to the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue near Church Lane in Upper Darby around midnight found the woman's body in a back alley behind a row of twin homes, the outlet said.
West Reading Police seek to identify hit and run driver
The West Reading Borough Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run motor vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. The Crash took place on December 25, 2022 at approximately 12:24am in the 300 block Sunset Road...
WGAL
Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster
Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
local21news.com
Person killed in fatal fire in Peach Bottom Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in York County were called to the scene of a second fatal fire in the county on Monday evening. This fire was reported just after 5:00 PM on Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township. According to emergency officials, a person was reported...
Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested two juvenile males, a 12-year-old, and a 13-year-old both of Wilmington, DE for robbery and related charges following an incident Saturday afternoon. On January 14, […] The post Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Man ejected during crash, run over by own car: Philadelphia police
Authorities said the driver lost control, jumped the sidewalk and hit a pole, throwing him from the car.
